Cambridgeshire's Rural Crime Team (RCAT) comprises nine officers and staff working across the county - Credit: POLICING EAST CAMBS

Cambridgeshire police's rural crime action team have been highly commended for their work in tackling hare coursing.

RCAT were nominated for two awards at the National Wildlife Crime Enforcers conference, which was held on Saturday December 4.

The whole RCAT were up for Wildlife Crime Operation of the Year for their work tackling hare coursing across the county.

Detective Constable Tom Nuttall also received an individual nomination for the part he played.

Cambridgeshire Police's Rural Crime Action Team received a certificate of merit at the National Wildlife Crime Enforcers conference. They were awarded it for their work in tackling hare coursing across the county. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Although the team didn’t win, they did receive recognition from the panel and were highly commended for their work.

DC Nuttall received a certificate of commendation and the team a certificate of merit.

"A strong word of warning to any would-be hare courses out there - our award-winning team are onto you," said the team.

For more information about rural crime and how Cambridgeshire police are tackling it, visit https://bit.ly/3y1MPEj