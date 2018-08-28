Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

PUBLISHED: 10:06 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 29 January 2019

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Archant

Cambridgeshire police released images today of officers carrying out raids that saw two men arrested on suspicion of producing Class B drugs.

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPSTwo people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough.

The warrants were carried out yesterday (29 January). Officers discovered 103 cannabis plants that were seized from various places on the site, including from inside a lorry.

Two firearms were also seized.

A 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of producing class B drugs and have now been released on police bail while investigations continue.

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Topic Tags:

Most Read

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Cambridgeshire man dies after collision with lorry near Newmarket

A 38-year-old man from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cambridgeshire man dies after collision with lorry near Newmarket

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Little Downham pupils meet Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay during trip to Houses of Parliament in London

Pupils at a Little Downham primary school met Stephen Barclay MP during an ‘inspirational’ visit to the Houses of Parliament in London. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cambridgeshire man dies after collision with lorry near Newmarket

A 38-year-old man from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Caught with drugs at Cambridgeshire music festival, judge jails offender from London to four years in prison

Maxwell Silwano, 27, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (January 25) after he was found guilty of numerous drugs offences after he was caught with drugs and cash at the Secret Garden Party near Huntingdon.

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists