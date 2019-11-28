Advanced search

Murder probe launched following death of woman in her 50s

PUBLISHED: 13:19 28 November 2019

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Cambridge.

Emergency services were called to Coleridge Road at about 4.40pm yesterday (November 27) with reports of concern for a woman in her 50s.

The woman was seen by paramedics but sadly died on the way to hospital.

A 36-year-old man from Cambridge was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene. He remains in custody at Parkside Police Station.

