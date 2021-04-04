News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Police plea to find missing man

John Elworthy

Published: 4:53 PM April 4, 2021   
Police plea to find missing Jeremy Owen

Police plea to find missing Jeremy Owen

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who has gone missing from Soham.

Jeremy Owen, 44, was last seen at his home in Soham at about 1pm yesterday (3 April).

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Jeremy's welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard from him since his disappearance.


Police plea to find missing Jeremy Owen

Police plea to find missing Jeremy Owen - Credit: Cambs Police

Jeremy is described as 6'2", of a stocky build with grey hair. He is believed to be wearing a thin, black raincoat, grey jumper and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via our web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 557 of 3 April.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Soham News
Ely News

