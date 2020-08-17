Video

Police team up with Wood Green Animal Shelter to offer tips on dog theft prevention

With dog thefts on the increase, Cambridgeshire Police have created a video on how pet owners can keep their pooches safe.

With dog thefts on the increase, Cambridgeshire Police have created a video on how pet owners can keep their pooches safe.

“Dogs are part of the family and their theft will be extremely distressing,” said police, “so we went to the Wood Green Animal Charity to create this video.

“Please take take some time to watch and pick up some useful advice (also the dogs featured are very cute).”

Report missing or stolen dogs here or by calling 101 and to your local dog warden. Notify your microchip database provider also.

Police also encourage that pet owners report a stolen dog.

You can also report found dogs which you believe may have been missing or stolen here.

For further prevention advice click here.