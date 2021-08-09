Police launch city speedwatch team appeal
- Credit: Archant
A speedwatch team which has helped record hundreds of motorists speeding in two months this year is on the hunt for more volunteers.
Ely Community Speedwatch is looking for new members to help monitor vehicle speeds in the area and to log the details of those who are caught speeding.
The scheme also involves taking speed checks in local neighbourhoods, and handing an advisory letter by Cambridgeshire County Council to speeding motorists outlining the dangers of their actions.
Amanda Large, force-wide watch co-ordinator, said: “Being part of Ely Community Speedwatch is very rewarding, knowing that you will be helping us to make the roads safer.
“These schemes are a really important part of our road safety work and those involved make a genuine difference.
“If you are interested in volunteering, please do get in touch.”
In May and June, volunteers checked more than 5,000 vehicles and recorded more than 300 motorists speeding, while almost 300 letters were sent.
To find out more details, email speedwatch@cambs.pnn.police.uk or visit: https://bit.ly/3A7Sfh0.
