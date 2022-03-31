News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Cadets honoured for terrific marathon effort at High Sheriff awards

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:15 AM March 31, 2022
High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire awards police cadets

The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire recognised police cadets who raised over £1,200 for the Road Victims Trust. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A group of cadets were praised by the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire as they swapped policing for pavements to raise over £1,200 for charity. 

Members of Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s volunteer police cadets completed a marathon throughout February to support victims of serious road traffic collisions in the county

The cadets and their leaders chose how they completed the distance, such as attempting the 26.2 miles in one day. 

Cadets were recognised for their efforts by High Sheriff Caroline Bewes after they raised £1,277 for the Road Victims Trust (RVT). 

High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire police cadets awards

The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire recognised police cadets who raised over £1,200 for the Road Victims Trust. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Mark Turner, chief executive of the RVT, said: "This initiative is a wonderful example of how young people can give support to a charity, who in turn, support local people whose lives have been devastated by a road death. 

"We are extremely proud and privileged to receive the friendship and help from Cambs police cadets.” 

Cadets were recognised for their support, commitment and dedication at an evening of thanks and appreciation with the High Sheriff on March 25. 

Police cadet with High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire

The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire recognised police cadets who raised over £1,200 for the Road Victims Trust. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire with police cadets

The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire recognised police cadets who raised over £1,200 for the Road Victims Trust. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

They were awarded certificates, together with the citizens in policing team and chief constable Nick Dean for their support during the High Sheriff’s term in office. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Slavery boss who exploited vulnerable teenage girls found dead in jail
  2. 2 Man found guilty of killing his baby daughter
  3. 3 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Cambridgeshire
  1. 4 Builder duped businesses in asbestos licence lie across Cambridgeshire
  2. 5 Primary school retains ‘good’ rating in all areas from Ofsted
  3. 6 Unlicensed shotgun and two rifles seized at home near Soham
  4. 7 Ely East becomes drugs hotspot for East Cambs over three years
  5. 8 Driver rushed to hospital after smashing into house in Fordham
  6. 9 Mother found guilty of baby cruelty gave birth to second daughter in prison
  7. 10 Battling Ely City fall just short as three-year cup reign ends

The cadets were also on hand, alongside the High Sheriff, presented a cheque to Mr Turner and Lyn Hesse also of the RVT. 

Chief constable Nick Dean with High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire

They were awarded certificates, together with the citizens in policing team and chief constable Nick Dean for their support during the High Sheriff’s term in office. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Citizen in policing team with High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire

Police cadets were awarded certificates, together with the citizens in policing team and chief constable Nick Dean for their support during the High Sheriff’s term in office. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

PC Stephen Graham, of the citizens in policing team, said: “The cadets’ marathon challenge was a fantastic opportunity to raise money and awareness for the RVT, as the work they do is incredibly important. 

“We are all so proud of them for their efforts and for raising such a substantial sum of money for the charity.” 

PC Graham added: “We’d also like to thank CFG Law for their donation and everyone who has donated towards this great cause.” 

High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire with police cadets

The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire recognised police cadets who raised over £1,200 for the Road Victims Trust. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire police cadets awards

The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire recognised police cadets who raised over £1,200 for the Road Victims Trust. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The cadet scheme helps to promote a practical understanding of policing amongst young people and support local policing priorities. 

The cadets are aged 13 to 18, with groups currently running in East Cambridgeshire, Fenland, Cambridge city, Peterborough, Huntingdon, St Neots and Cambourne. 

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer leader to help support the cadets, email: cadets@cambs.police.uk or for more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3tRKsDz.  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Fenland News
Ely News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Victoria and Alistair Morbey behind Ben's Yard in Stuntney

'Unprecedented interest' floods in as retail village plans take shape

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
This 1965 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 coupe sold for £40,000 at Imperial War Museum, Duxford.

IWM Duxford | Video

Rare 1965 Jaguar E-Type found rusting in barn sells for over £41,000

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Following a serious collision between a cyclist and a driver who failed to stop on the A10, a man has been arrested. 

Cambs Live News

Driver arrested after cyclist seriously injured in A10 Ely Road hit-and-run

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
One of  the plots on an auction website had this photo

Fenland District Council

Legal threat after 100 plots of land at Chatteris go on sale 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon