The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire recognised police cadets who raised over £1,200 for the Road Victims Trust. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A group of cadets were praised by the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire as they swapped policing for pavements to raise over £1,200 for charity.

Members of Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s volunteer police cadets completed a marathon throughout February to support victims of serious road traffic collisions in the county.

The cadets and their leaders chose how they completed the distance, such as attempting the 26.2 miles in one day.

Cadets were recognised for their efforts by High Sheriff Caroline Bewes after they raised £1,277 for the Road Victims Trust (RVT).

Mark Turner, chief executive of the RVT, said: "This initiative is a wonderful example of how young people can give support to a charity, who in turn, support local people whose lives have been devastated by a road death.

"We are extremely proud and privileged to receive the friendship and help from Cambs police cadets.”

Cadets were recognised for their support, commitment and dedication at an evening of thanks and appreciation with the High Sheriff on March 25.

They were awarded certificates, together with the citizens in policing team and chief constable Nick Dean for their support during the High Sheriff’s term in office.

The cadets were also on hand, alongside the High Sheriff, presented a cheque to Mr Turner and Lyn Hesse also of the RVT.

PC Stephen Graham, of the citizens in policing team, said: “The cadets’ marathon challenge was a fantastic opportunity to raise money and awareness for the RVT, as the work they do is incredibly important.

“We are all so proud of them for their efforts and for raising such a substantial sum of money for the charity.”

PC Graham added: “We’d also like to thank CFG Law for their donation and everyone who has donated towards this great cause.”

The cadet scheme helps to promote a practical understanding of policing amongst young people and support local policing priorities.

The cadets are aged 13 to 18, with groups currently running in East Cambridgeshire, Fenland, Cambridge city, Peterborough, Huntingdon, St Neots and Cambourne.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer leader to help support the cadets, email: cadets@cambs.police.uk or for more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3tRKsDz.