The Bluegrass Buddies pose for their band photo - Credit: The Bluegrass Buddies

Haddenham Arts Centre aims to deliver a day of “outstanding music” to help raise money for charity.

Guitars and Glad Rags, Matt Everett, The Blue Grass Buddies and the Fabs will perform a mix of rock, country, bluegrass, folk and blues music in the centre’s large garden.

The centre’s café will be open and a fully licensed bar for the concert in aid of Amnesty International UK Section Charitable Trust.

Sally MacEachern, of Amnesty Ely, said: “If our 2021 concert was anything to go by, we can guarantee a relaxed vibe in a great location with outstanding music.”

Cream teas can be booked from the arts centre over the phone on 01353 749188 until August 11.

The concert is being held on Saturday, August 13 - doors open at 2.30pm and the concert starts at 3pm.

Pre-ordered adult tickets are £12, £15 on the door, accompanied under 16 tickets are £6 and £8 on the door.

Haddenham Arts Centre can be found at 20 High Street, Haddenham, CB6 3XA.

Tickets can be pre-ordered from Burrows Newsagent at 1a High Street, Ely, Haddenham Arts Centre or: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/549691.