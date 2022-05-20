Netball enthusiast Megan Fey has risen into an international role as she looks ahead to working at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: Megan Fey

Following her netball dream is what one Cambridgeshire woman has strived to achieve, and by reaching the international stage, she would not have it any other way.

“I’m very lucky to have roles like these,” said Megan Fey.

Megan Fey is juggling two international roles within netball, a sport she has loved for many years having previously played, coached and umpired.

After studying sports development and coaching at Sheffield Hallam University, she took on the role of competitions manager at Netball Europe.

And it was only in April that she also became netball technical operations manager at this summer’s Commonwealth Games, one of her biggest responsibilities to date.

“I’m looking after the field of play, relationship management between officials and that everything runs in accordance to World Netball specifications,” said Megan.

“I’ve been at Netball Europe for nearly four years, so I do have experience of netball operations at international events.

Megan will take on the role as netball technical operations manager as part of this year's Commonwealth Games. - Credit: Megan Fey

“I felt I had transferable knowledge to apply so I was well-equipped to undertake the role.”

Megan was not expecting to be called into action for the Games in Birmingham between July 28 – August 8.

But she is already learning on the job, while trying to raise the profile of the sport.

“I’ve met new people with various experiences; some have been to Rio 2016 for example, so there’s a network going on,” Megan said.

“I think it’s about making sure we are delivering a top-level event to showcase netball in the best light and give something people can relate to.”

England Women's netball team will look to retain the gold medal they won the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia. - Credit: PA

Megan will oversee all 12 nations compete inside the NEC Arena for a chance to win netball gold, and is expecting a huge turnout across the 10 days of action.

The 23-year-old, who is also secretary at March Bears Rugby Club, has sometimes had to “pinch myself” because of the progress she has made.

But despite the hefty travelling at times, Megan still relishes the chance to push boundaries.

“I think this is an amazing opportunity and pushing myself out of my comfort zone,” she added.

“I have to put a few things on the line, but it’s definitely worth it and I’m excited to see where it goes in future."