Cambridgeshire County Council has removed the need to pre-book visits to recycling centres to coincide with the national easing of Covid restrictions. - Credit: CCC

Pre-bookings at Cambridgeshire’s nine county council recycling centres were lifted from today (March 1.

You will no longer need to pre-book slots Alconbury, Bluntisham, March, Milton, St Neots, Thriplow, Whittlesey, Wisbech and Witchford.

The council removed the restrictions to coincide with the national easing of Covid restrictions.

Councillor Lorna Dupré, chair of the environment and green Investment Committee, said: “We would still advise residents visiting the sites to stay safe and follow safety guidance where possible.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their patience and co-operation when visiting the sites since the start of the pandemic.”

Drivers of vans and trailers will still be required to have an E-Permit to visit the sites, with permits registered by site staff on arrival.

The flow of vehicles will continue to be controlled by staff at site entrances, but sites will now be operating at pre-Covid capacity.

Permits are limited to one per household and 12 visits per year.

To apply for an E-Permit allowing van and trailer access to Household Recycling Centres in Cambridgeshire visit here.

For more information about Household Recycling Centres in Cambridgeshire, including locations, opening times and the types of waste that can be disposed visit https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/waste-and-recycling/household-recycling-centres