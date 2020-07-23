Advanced search

‘It’s bigger than we thought’: Grandparents build garden pirate ship in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:57 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 23 July 2020

Soham grandparents Linda and Terry Skinner built their three grandchildren this pirate ship from the ground up during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Linda Skinner

A crafty east Cambs couple constructed a wooden pirate ship in their garden for their three grandchildren amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Linda and Terry Skinner from Soham took on the project despite being key workers and still working full time jobs throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Terry, an aeronautical engineer for Marshals, and Linda, a night shift worker at Cambridge Science Park, finished the build in their spare time.

It took the couple, who have been married for 32 years, just under three months to fully complete the build, finished off with a Jolly Roger flag.

Mrs Skinner said: “When lockdown happened, we needed something to focus on in our spare time.

“We were both missing our three grandchildren Amelia, Toby and Alfie.

“We wanted to build something for them to enjoy and make memories when they could come and visit us so I came up with the idea of a pirate ship.

“It’s actually a lot bigger than we originally planned and we have never built anything like this before, but Terry does enjoy woodwork.

“Four years ago he built a gazebo and planters for the garden.

“We are now out of space for anymore projects.”

Have you got crafty during lockdown? Send in your creations with the subject ‘Lockdown Project’ to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

