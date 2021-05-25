Published: 12:25 PM May 25, 2021

Cambridgeshire Freemasons has partly funded a £50,000 grant to Plan International to help most vulnerable families in India battling the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Plan International

Freemasons across Cambridgeshire will help families and children experiencing severe poverty in India during the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to a £50,000 grant.

The grant, which can provide up to 1,700 emergency food parcels for most vulnerable families, has partly funded the grant to Plan International UK, which will support health services in India with essential items and training.

Mike Hinton, communications manager of Cambridgeshire Freemasons, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to help Plan International with their relief effort in India.

“This is a desperate situation and Plan International and the other organisations responding on the ground need all the help and support we can offer.”

Rose Caldwell, chief executive of Plan International UK, added: “We’re very grateful for this generous grant which will allow Plan International to reach families and young children in those parts of India hardest hit by the virus.”

Up to May 24, over 26.7m Covid-19 cases and nearly 304,000 deaths linked to the virus were reported in India.