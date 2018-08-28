Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Forty two per cent increase in Cambridgeshire fire injuries could be down to out of control bonfires

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 January 2019

Forty two per cent increase in Cambridgeshire fire injuries could be down to out of control bonfires

Forty two per cent increase in Cambridgeshire fire injuries could be down to out of control bonfires

Archant

More people are being injured in fires, with Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service saying a 42 per cent rise may be down to out-of-control bonfires.

In a report of the service’s integrated risks management plan (IRMP) for the third quarter of 2018/19, the service says this rise may be down to people being injured by bonfires becoming out of control.

“There has been a 42.5 per cent increase in fire casualties in the year to date compared to the same period last year,” the report states.

“There have been 57 fire casualties in the year to date compared to 40 fire casualties in the same period last year. This rise is attributed to minor injuries related to bonfires going out of control.”

The report, which will go before Cambridgeshire County Council’s overview and scrutiny committee on January 10, also says fire deaths are up by 50 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

The increase, however, is very small in terms of actual numbers having only increased by one.

“We have had three fire fatalities recorded so far this year,” the report says “We have had one fire fatality recorded in the first quarter data (the incident happened in January but we were only notified in May).

“The second fatality occurred in October and the third was in November; we are awaiting the coroner’s report to verify if this was fire related.”

According to the report, the number of people killed or seriously injured in road accidents also went up by more than 37 per cent.

The report says the number of people killed or seriously injured in road traffic collisions has increased by nine compared to the same period 12 months previously.

However, the report notes that the data available only goes up to April 2018.

In general, the fire service is being called out to more fires.

The report says: “We have seen 1,788 fires over the last three quarters compared to 1,711 over the same period last year.

“We saw an increase in secondary fires, largely fires in the open during the summer period.

“Which created a seven per cent increase at the second quarter but we can see here that the numbers of fires has reduced and we have closed the gap on the measure for the same period the previous year to 4.5 per cent.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in Ely after woman suffers cardiac arrest at home

The air ambulance was called to Ely after a woman went into cardiac arrest at a home in Archery Crescent. Picture: DONALD MONK

Cold storage facility expansion at Turners of Soham could lead to ‘archaeological investigation’

Haulage company Turners of Soham will have to undergo an archaeological investigation before extension plans. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Bare knuckle fighting is my new focus and it is going to be big, says Ely’s Tyler Goodjohn ahead of his O2 fight

Tyler Goodjohn is fighting Marc Navarro in the Indigo Arena at London's O2 later this tmonth. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Ely Slimming World consultant Sharon is worth her weight in gold says TV host Rylan Clark-Neal

Slimming World Consultant Sharon Heaps meets singer and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal

Cyclist in critical condition after New Year’s Eve crash in South Cambridgeshire

A cyclist has been fighting for his life following a crash in South Cambridgeshire on New Years Eve. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man caught with 400-plus indecent images of children on iPhone

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s an absolute disgrace... without doubt some will go’ – Lambert on FA Cup loss at Accrington Stanley

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Forty two per cent increase in Cambridgeshire fire injuries could be down to out of control bonfires

Forty two per cent increase in Cambridgeshire fire injuries could be down to out of control bonfires

How DID the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council ‘bag himself’ a council house and nine acre farm tenancy? We investigate

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Bare knuckle fighting is my new focus and it is going to be big, says Ely’s Tyler Goodjohn ahead of his O2 fight

Tyler Goodjohn is fighting Marc Navarro in the Indigo Arena at London's O2 later this tmonth. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Women’s mesh removal service is so busy that all new referrals are stopped until further notice

No more referals are allowed to mesh removal expert, surgeon Suzy Elneil of UCLH, owing to a huge backlog of work. The announcement shows a widespread lack of care and treatment options, says MP Owen Smith, who recognises the distress the news will cause for women. Picture: BBC VICTORIA DERBYSHIRE SHOW

REVIEW: A childlike imagination runs free in the colourful world of Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Poppins Returns is now showing at the Light Cinema in Wisbech.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists