Dancing firefighters spread positivity across the country with appearance on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Cambridgeshire’s firefighters spread some much-needed positivity across the nation as their synchronised dance routine - which has since been viewed 132,000 times - made it onto one of the country’s most watched television shows.

A flossing firefighter in a hazmat suit is among the seven-strong crew who got into the spirit of things by dancing along to ‘Dance With Me Tonight’ by Olly Murs in a video that aired on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The fire crew’s light-hearted clip was one of dozens to feature at the end of the ITV show when the popstar performed his chart hit to an empty audience because of health warnings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After the show aired the video was uploaded to the Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service Facebook page and it seems that the crew succeeded in their aim of cheering up the nation.

One person wrote on social media: “This is fab. My four-year-old loves this and wants to be a firefighter when he’s older.

“Well done everyone. It lifted a few spirits and made my four-year-old giggle. The hazmat suit person flossing is my favourite.”