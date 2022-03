Gallery

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff on March 17. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Excellence and exemplary service were recognised at the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Excellence Awards.

Hosting the event at the Huntingdon Marriot Hotel on March 17 was chief fire officer Chris Strickland together with assistant chief fire officer Jon Anderson.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service celebrated the commitment, dedication and professionalism of staff. - Credit: Cambs Fire

They were joined by deputy chief executive Matthew Warren and head of media and communication Hayley Douglas.

Long service and good conduct medals were presented by deputy lieutenant Daryl Brown.

Mr Strickland said: “It gives me great pride to be able to recognise the achievements of so many members of staff from across different areas of the service.

“The passion, enthusiasm, and professionalism shown by our winners, as well as the years of commitment shown by those receiving long service awards, is really inspiring.”

Mark Addinall (centre) receiving Long Service Good Conduct medal. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Julian Bridgeman (centre) receiving Long Service Good Conduct medal. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Steve Conway (centre) receiving Long Service Good Conduct medal. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Stephen Griffiths (centre) receiving Long Service Good Conduct medal. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Long Service (20 years) and Good Conduct medal recipients:

Mark Addinall – watch commander, Peterborough

Julian Bridgeman – watch commander, Cottenham

Steve Conway – watch commander, Huntingdon

Stephen Griffiths – crew commander, Cambridge

Warren Langford – crew commander, Burwell

Adam Newman – firefighter, Gamlingay

Paul Oakes – watch commander, Littleport

Rob Olivier – group commander, seconded to ESMCP project

Stephen Tibbett – crew commander, Cottenham

Warren Langford (centre) receiving Long Service Good Conduct medal. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Adam Newman (centre) receiving Long Service Good Conduct medal. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Paul Oakes (centre) receiving Long Service Good Conduct medal. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Rob Olivier (centre) receiving Long Service Good Conduct medal. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Stephen Tibbett (centre) receiving Long Service Good Conduct medal. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Long Service presentation:

Ian Barlow – 30 years’

Darren Biggs – 30 years’

Paul Clarke – 30 years’

Paul Fordham – 40 years’

Ian Barlow (centre) receiving long service certificate. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Darren Biggs (centre) receiving long service certificate. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Paul Clarke (centre) receiving long service certificate. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Paul Fordham (centre) receiving long service certificate. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Chairman’s Award (those who have recently retired having completed at least 25 years’ service):

Darren Biggs – firefighter, March

Nick Border – watch commander, driver training

John Cox – watch commander, Yaxley

Paul Fordham – firefighter, Soham

Roger Nunn – crew commander, Chatteris

Carl Pardon – station commander, Huntingdon

Chris Parker – area commander, Huntingdon

Farsh Raoufi – station commander, Peterborough

Darren Biggs (right) receiving Fire Authority Chair's award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Nick Border (right) receiving Fire Authority Chair's award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

John Cox (right) receiving Fire Authority Chair's award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Paul Fordham (right) receiving Fire Authority Chair's award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Roger Nunn (right) receiving Fire Authority Chair's award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Carl Pardon (right) receiving Fire Authority Chair's award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Chris Parker (right) receiving Fire Authority Chair's award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Farsh Raoufi (right) receiving Fire Authority Chair's award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Excellence Awards:

Cathy Rogers – continued outstanding support for business development projects, particularly her involvement with TRACS.

Cathy Rogers (right) receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Roger Pake – his excellent fundraising efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Roger Pake (right) receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Cheryl Bigger and Rob Olivier – contribution to the Insight programme.

Rob Olivier (centre) and Cheryl Bigger (right) receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

March Fire Station – commitment to co-responding during and beyond the pandemic and community engagement under Andy Powell.

Crew from March Fire Station receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Vicky Vata, Stacey O’Hara and Rachel Pope – compassionate and supportive handling of a situation that resulted in a positive outcome.

Rachel Pope (centre-left), Vicky Vata (centre-right) and Stacey O'Hara (right) receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Vaccination volunteering delivery team – working with partners to involve staff in Covid vaccine rollout and coordination of the programme.

Vaccination volunteering delivery team receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Huntingdon Red Watch – operational excellence when skilfully rescuing a casualty from a complex situation at a university building.

Huntingdon Red Watch receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Buttercup Avenue learning package team – team work in producing an excellent, innovative package following the tragic incident.

Buttercup Avenue learning package team receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Ben Quail and Kelly Carruthers – continued excellence in offering e-learning to staff.

Kelly Carruthers (centre) and Ben Quail (right) receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Stocker Standen – after incident care following the incident at Buttercup Avenue.

Stocker Standen (right) receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Jill Gibbs – continued excellence in delivering community safety activity, including post Buttercup Avenue.

Jill Gibbs (right) receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Lateral flow tests delivery team – leading the way to research, purchase and implement testing capability for staff to help with Covid response at work.

Lateral Flow Tests delivery team receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Cambridge Blue Watch – for excellent support with content for service’s social media channels and virtual engagements with schools and local groups.

Cambridge Blue Watch receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Dogsthorpe Green Watch – life-saving actions to assist a casualty impaled on a spike.

Mikie Burrell from Dogsthorpe Green Watch (right) receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Matt Scruby – fundraising activities for Addenbrooke’s hospital.

Matt Scruby (right) receiving Excellence Award. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Chief officer’s commendation:

Jamie Dama - life-saving actions assisting a casualty at a house fire in Stretham.

Bobby Seymore - life-saving actions assisting a casualty at a house fire in Cambridge.

Jamie Dama (right) receiving commendation from Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland (left). - Credit: Cambs Fire

Bobby Seymore (right) receiving commendation from Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland (left). - Credit: Cambs Fire

Mr Strickland added: “Our awards allow us to celebrate all the hard work and dedication shown by staff and to thank them and their families for providing great support.

“They show me how devoted our staff are to providing a great service to the people of Cambridgeshire.”

He added: “Being able to celebrate our staff achievements in this way would not be possible without the continued support of our sponsors.

“I must say a big thank you to all the organisations that contributed to the evening.”

The evening ended with a raffle of prizes donated by sponsors.