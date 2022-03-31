Fire service sets up collection points to help Ukraine crisis
- Credit: Cambs Fire
Firefighters at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have been playing their part in a bid to support those involved in the Ukraine crisis.
Over the last few weeks, the service set up three collection points at March, Ramsey and Dogsthorpe fire stations for individuals to donate essential items to those in need.
In March, supplies collected will support the Veterinary Task Force and Nowzad, who are collecting pet aid to be transported to the Polish-Ukrainian border.
Pet food, dog leads, food and water bowls, pet beds and crates have all been donated.
Ramsey station had a drop off point for a collection organised by the Mick George Group involving essential items such as nappies, baby food, batteries, torches, sanitary items and children’s footwear.
The point at Dogsthorpe station was for essential items to support a local appeal at St Olga’s Church in Peterborough.
A spokesperson said: “Firefighters have been delivering the donations to the church, where they are being sorted before being transported to Poland.
Most Read
- 1 Slavery boss who exploited vulnerable teenage girls found dead in jail
- 2 Man found guilty of killing his baby daughter
- 3 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Cambridgeshire
- 4 Primary school retains ‘good’ rating in all areas from Ofsted
- 5 Builder duped businesses in asbestos licence lie across Cambridgeshire
- 6 Ely East becomes drugs hotspot for East Cambs over three years
- 7 Driver rushed to hospital after smashing into house in Fordham
- 8 Unlicensed shotgun and two rifles seized at home near Soham
- 9 Mother found guilty of baby cruelty gave birth to second daughter in prison
- 10 Couple left 'horrified' after £700 insect sculpture theft
“As well as our collection points, we’ve also donated a number of first aid kits and boat engines.”