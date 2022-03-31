Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service set up three collection points at March, Ramsey and Dogsthorpe fire stations for individuals to donate essential items to the Ukraine crisis. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Firefighters at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have been playing their part in a bid to support those involved in the Ukraine crisis.

Over the last few weeks, the service set up three collection points at March, Ramsey and Dogsthorpe fire stations for individuals to donate essential items to those in need.

In March, supplies collected will support the Veterinary Task Force and Nowzad, who are collecting pet aid to be transported to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Donations received for Ukraine from the collection point at Ramsey Fire Station. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Donations from the collection point at Dogsthorpe Fire Station are being donated to a local appeal at St Olga's Church in Peterborough. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Pet food, dog leads, food and water bowls, pet beds and crates have all been donated.

Ramsey station had a drop off point for a collection organised by the Mick George Group involving essential items such as nappies, baby food, batteries, torches, sanitary items and children’s footwear.

The point at Dogsthorpe station was for essential items to support a local appeal at St Olga’s Church in Peterborough.

Essential items collected by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service to help those in the Ukraine crisis. - Credit: Cambs Fire

As well as the three collection points, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has already donated a number of first aid kits and boat engines to the Ukraine crisis. - Credit: Cambs Fire

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters have been delivering the donations to the church, where they are being sorted before being transported to Poland.

“As well as our collection points, we’ve also donated a number of first aid kits and boat engines.”

The collection point at Dogsthorpe Fire Station was for essential items to support a local appeal at St Olga's Church in Peterborough. - Credit: Cambs Fire



