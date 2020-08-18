Teenager found with more than 40 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine hidden in his bottom

A 17-year-old boy who was found with more than 40 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine hidden in his bottom has been sentenced. The teenager made off on foot when he spotted officers from the Southern Neighbourhood Support Team patrolling around Cherry Hinton Hall recreation ground on April 4.

The 17-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, made off on foot when he spotted officers from the Southern Neighbourhood Support Team patrolling around Cherry Hinton Hall recreation ground on April 4.

Suspecting he was dealing drugs, officers caught up with the boy and found 27 wraps of crack cocaine and 15 wraps of heroin hidden in his bottom. He also had £50 in cash.

At Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Monday August 17), the boy was sentenced to a 12 month detention and training order after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of cannabis.

PC Nathan Stuart from the team said: “I hope this result will serve as a deterrent to other young people and the teenager will use this opportunity to turn his life around.”

If you suspect drug dealing in your area, visit: https://bit.ly/345jqw8