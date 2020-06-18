Advanced search

Jail for drug dealer who was found in caravan with cocaine worth £3,700

PUBLISHED: 13:09 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 18 June 2020

Dean Kerry, of High Street, Cherry Hinton was sentenced to 27 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on June 17 after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis. Picture: POLICE

Archant

A Cambridgeshire drug dealer who was found in a caravan with cocaine worth thousands of pounds has been jailed.

Dean Kerry, of High Street, Cherry Hinton, was sentenced to 27 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on June 17 after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.

The 31-year-old was found by officers from the Southern Impact Team in a caravan in Godwin Close, Cambridge in August 2018.

They also found cocaine worth up to £3,700 in typical street sized deals, mobile phones, cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Sergeant Jamie Williams said: “We’re working hard to remove dealers like Kerry from the streets of Cambridgeshire and the county.

“We will not tolerate drug dealing and there is nowhere to hide for drug dealers and those who seek to exploit the vulnerabilities of others.”

For more details on reporting drug dealing visit https://bit.ly/3fup2Cu

