Death crash victim named by police
- Credit: Google
A man who died following a crash near Ely has been named.
Joshua Warden, 31, was driving a black BMW 316i in Hall Barn Road, Isleham, at about 4.20pm on 10 December 10 when it left the road and came to rest in an industrial estate.
Emergency services attended, but Mr Warden, of West Street, Isleham, died at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or believes they saw the vehicle in the area prior to the incident, is asked to contact police via the webchat service at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or here
Or anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 360 of December 10.
His family has announced that Mr Warden’s funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Risby, at 3pm on Thursday January 6, 2022 and afterwards at The Beeches, Mill Street, Isleham.
The family has asked mourners to “please wear some colour!”.
