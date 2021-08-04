Published: 1:16 PM August 4, 2021

Rolled Passat at Stetchworth after van driver who caused crash flees the scene - Credit: Cambs Police

A white van driver fled the scene after causing a car to swerve, hit the side of the road and overturn.

The crash happened on the B1061 at Stetchworth in East Cambridgeshire on August 3.

Police said a young woman was driving along the B1061 in a Volkswagen Passat at about 2.10pm when a large white van pulled out of a junction in front of her.

The Passat driver swerved and hit a grass bank on the opposite side of the road, causing the car to roll.

PC Henry Marshall said: “Luckily the woman wasn’t hurt in the crash but the driver of the van, who likely witnessed the entire thing, didn’t stop.

“The woman has been left extremely shaken by the incident and I’m urging the driver, or anyone who may know who the driver was, to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police via web chat, online forms or 101 quoting incident 249 of August 3.



