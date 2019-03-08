Advanced search

County lines dealers locked up for more than 100 years

PUBLISHED: 08:08 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 12 September 2019

County lines drug dealers across Cambridgeshire have been jailed for a total of more than 100 years. Picture: POLICE.

Archant

County lines drug dealers across Cambridgeshire have been jailed for a total of more than 100 years.

The Constabulary's Southern Impact Team has achieved the convictions in just over a year, since they formed in May 2018.

They've made more than 134 arrests and seized cash and drugs worth more than £160,000.

The proactive team carry out planned policing operations including warrants and arrests acting on intelligence reported to the force from a variety of different sources, including 101 calls and reports made through the website.

As well as prison sentences totalling more than 100 years, others have received fines, community orders and suspended sentences. The team also have a further 70 cases either awaiting trial or sentence.

Sgt Paul Street who heads up the Impact Team, said: "There is a significant demand for crack cocaine and heroin in Cambridge, and as a result the market is and remains attractive to county lines.

"The team work tirelessly to tackle county lines drug supply and organised crime group disruption. We are committed to bring people to justice for serious drugs offences which bring a whole host of criminality to our county, including violence and exploitation."

In January, the 'boss' of a London drugs gang, known as 'Pepsi', received the highest sentence to date in Cambridge, eight years.

Timothy Okunzuwa was found dealing crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin out of a woman's apartment in Chesterton Road, Cambridge last summer.

Sgt Street added: "The public have a vital role to play in building the information and intelligence picture. We're grateful to all those who have come forward to enable us to continue to target those who operate in the drugs environment."

