Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cambridgeshire County Council boost for arts project as it looks to increase £150k to £450k loan for Spencer Mill, Soham

PUBLISHED: 10:32 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 20 March 2019

Spencer Mill, Soham, and how it could be transformed into a multi use arts and community hub. Cambridgeshire County Council is to agree to increase its £150,000 loan to £450,000 to help deliver the project. Picture; VIVA

Spencer Mill, Soham, and how it could be transformed into a multi use arts and community hub. Cambridgeshire County Council is to agree to increase its £150,000 loan to £450,000 to help deliver the project. Picture; VIVA

Archant

Viva’s bid to turn a derelict mill in Soham into a new arts centre will get a massive boost next week when the county council expects to agree to increase a £150,000 loan to £450,000.

The loan represents a sound investment, says a report to the county council general purposes committee and the project has a “minimum risk of business failure”.

The cash, if agreed, could also enable Viva Arts and Community Group to unlock further “significant” funding from The Heritage Lottery Fund.

Chris Malyon, the chief finance officer, will tell the committee that the council was first approached more than a year ago for a £150,000 loan repayable over 25 years.

“Following further consideration by Viva across its business plan and funding streams, the request has now been increased,” he says.

“The requested loan is now for up to £450k, which would entail repayment of a predecessor loan and consolidation into a single arrangement with the county council.”

He said the new loan is in line with council policy “when it supports the delivery of improved outcomes for the residents of Cambridgeshire.

“Viva proposes redevelopment of the Mill as a social and cultural hub for Soham, as well as the charity’s headquarters.

“The project will regenerate the area, Viva has demonstrated strong local support -there is no large community facility in Soham and no purpose-built theatre or arts centre in East Cambridgeshire.”

Mr Malyon said: “Advance of a loan by the county council will also enable significant Heritage Lottery Funding towards the project.”

Having the reviewed the information supplied by Viva he agreed the charity “reports a sound financial position and robust plans to repay the loan to schedule or earlier.”

The committee will hear that Viva investment will enable “economic development within Soham, as well as producing a financial return on the loan for the county council.”

A report to councillors says Viva Arts and Community Group Ltd, the linked trading company, shows a minimum risk of business failure. The loan will be secured against the value of assets held by Viva.

By next week the council hopes to have clarified the security/collateral with Viva and its other funders.

The overall return on investment for the county council on the new element of the loan is calculated to be approximately £66k (return on investment of approximately £97k for the full £450k loan).

The Spencer Mill project, which is also supported by £180,000 of monies from the Community Infrastructure Levy controlled by East Cambridgeshire District Council, hopes to renovate the Spencer Mill and return it to its former glory for the area as a “self-sustaining community asset”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Littleport Gymnastics Club win 22 medals at competition

Ten members of Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition. Picture: DIANA STRANGE.

Most Read

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Littleport Gymnastics Club win 22 medals at competition

Ten members of Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition. Picture: DIANA STRANGE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambridgeshire County Council boost for arts project as it looks to increase £150k to £450k loan for Spencer Mill, Soham

Spencer Mill, Soham, and how it could be transformed into a multi use arts and community hub. Cambridgeshire County Council is to agree to increase its £150,000 loan to £450,000 to help deliver the project. Picture; VIVA

Fordham pub plans to erect marquees for summer events but residents fear disruption

The White Pheasant in Fordham has seen objections to their marquee plans. Photo: SUBMITTED

Rosie Rainbow Clinic opens in Cambridgeshire for couples who experienced previous stillbirth and are expecting another child

The opening of the Rosie Rainbow Clinic in Cambridgeshire which has been made for couples who have experienced previous stillbirth and are expecting a baby. Picture: NHS

REVIEW: The Mirror Crack’d at Cambridge Arts Theatre is a trip to the 1960s for Christie’s killer with a cocktail

Susie Blake as Miss Marple and Simon Shepard as Chief Inspector Dermot Craddock in The Mirror Crack'd at Cambridge Arts Theatre

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists