Advanced search

Council promises ‘absolute and serious commitment’ to tackling BAME inequalities

PUBLISHED: 10:12 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 07 July 2020

Cambridgeshire County Council has spoken out about its commitment to tackling inequalities Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities face every day. Councillor Steve Criswell, chairman of the communities and partnership committee, is pictured alongside 'Black Lives Matter' rocks hand-painted by members of Ely Rock Eels.

Cambridgeshire County Council has spoken out about its commitment to tackling inequalities Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities face every day. Councillor Steve Criswell, chairman of the communities and partnership committee, is pictured alongside 'Black Lives Matter' rocks hand-painted by members of Ely Rock Eels.

Archant

Increasing household income and education standards, promoting long-term economic growth and improving literacy and adult skills are among the ways Cambridgeshire County Council is tackling the inequalities that BAME communities face daily.

Cambridgeshire County Council has spoken out about its commitment to tackling inequalities Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities face every day. Councillor Steve Criswell, chairman of the communities and partnership committee, is pictured.Cambridgeshire County Council has spoken out about its commitment to tackling inequalities Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities face every day. Councillor Steve Criswell, chairman of the communities and partnership committee, is pictured.

The council says it is committed to ‘understanding the issue so work can be done to address it’ - especially following research by Public Health England which found that black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities are disproportionately affected by Covid-19.

Chief executive officer Gillian Beasley has reiterated the council’s commitment to addressing these inequalities, and said “disadvantage, prejudice and abuse has no place in our society”.

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire County Council already has two working groups to tackle BAME inequalities – one is member-led while the other is officer-led.

After it was discussed at the communities and partnership committee on July 2, members approved the recommendation to look into this issue in more detail, with a focus on understanding the real-life experiences of BAME people and communities.

Councillor Steve Criswell, chairman of the communities and partnership committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, has asked that the cross-party Tackling Poverty and Multiple Deprivation Working Group to consider the issue as part of its work.

Cllr Criswell said: “The council has long had a strong commitment to tackling inequality and disadvantage both within our organisation and wider community, but we must go further. “We will develop a more detailed understanding of the Public Health England research that shows how BAME people, as well as some other groups, have been more adversely affected by COVID-19.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Landlord of pub near Wicken Fen thanks everyone who helped prevent fire spreading to thatched roof

Firefighters were called to tackle a chimney fire at The Maid's Head in Wicken on Saturday night. Pictures: The Maid's Head on Facebook

Paradise lost to become ‘Paradise found’ as East Cambs Council unveils proposals for 13 homes including four £100k flats

Artist's impression of the 13 home development proposed by East Cambs Council on the site of the former Paradise Pool, Newnham Street, Ely Picture; SAVILLS

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Landlord of pub near Wicken Fen thanks everyone who helped prevent fire spreading to thatched roof

Firefighters were called to tackle a chimney fire at The Maid's Head in Wicken on Saturday night. Pictures: The Maid's Head on Facebook

Paradise lost to become ‘Paradise found’ as East Cambs Council unveils proposals for 13 homes including four £100k flats

Artist's impression of the 13 home development proposed by East Cambs Council on the site of the former Paradise Pool, Newnham Street, Ely Picture; SAVILLS

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Rail upgrades aim to benefit Ely and Cambridge commuters with more reliable service

Rail passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are thought to benefit from a more reliable service after work to replace nearly four miles of track. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Arbuckles re-opens post-lockdown with social distancing measures in place to protect customers

Arbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

Boxer turned porn star Tyler Goodjohn eyes American dream as he plans ring comeback

Tyler Goodjohn is hoping for more scenes like this as part of the International Championship Boxing league. Here, Tyler celebrates his world bare knuckle boxing title victory with Mike Sawyer. Picture: SUBMITTED

Council promises ‘absolute and serious commitment’ to tackling BAME inequalities

Cambridgeshire County Council has spoken out about its commitment to tackling inequalities Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities face every day. Councillor Steve Criswell, chairman of the communities and partnership committee, is pictured alongside 'Black Lives Matter' rocks hand-painted by members of Ely Rock Eels.

Paradise lost to become ‘Paradise found’ as East Cambs Council unveils proposals for 13 homes including four £100k flats

Artist's impression of the 13 home development proposed by East Cambs Council on the site of the former Paradise Pool, Newnham Street, Ely Picture; SAVILLS