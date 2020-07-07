Council promises ‘absolute and serious commitment’ to tackling BAME inequalities

Cambridgeshire County Council has spoken out about its commitment to tackling inequalities Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities face every day. Councillor Steve Criswell, chairman of the communities and partnership committee, is pictured alongside 'Black Lives Matter' rocks hand-painted by members of Ely Rock Eels. Archant

Increasing household income and education standards, promoting long-term economic growth and improving literacy and adult skills are among the ways Cambridgeshire County Council is tackling the inequalities that BAME communities face daily.

The council says it is committed to ‘understanding the issue so work can be done to address it’ - especially following research by Public Health England which found that black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities are disproportionately affected by Covid-19.

Chief executive officer Gillian Beasley has reiterated the council’s commitment to addressing these inequalities, and said “disadvantage, prejudice and abuse has no place in our society”.

Cambridgeshire County Council already has two working groups to tackle BAME inequalities – one is member-led while the other is officer-led.

After it was discussed at the communities and partnership committee on July 2, members approved the recommendation to look into this issue in more detail, with a focus on understanding the real-life experiences of BAME people and communities.

Councillor Steve Criswell, chairman of the communities and partnership committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, has asked that the cross-party Tackling Poverty and Multiple Deprivation Working Group to consider the issue as part of its work.

Cllr Criswell said: “The council has long had a strong commitment to tackling inequality and disadvantage both within our organisation and wider community, but we must go further. “We will develop a more detailed understanding of the Public Health England research that shows how BAME people, as well as some other groups, have been more adversely affected by COVID-19.”