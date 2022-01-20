A new film has been produced to urge social care workers in Cambridgeshire to get their Covid-19 booster jabs.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough councils have been working with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group on a workplaces vaccine campaign.

This is the fourth film in a series that features different workplace settings.

The latest film features Anca Roman, who runs Buchan House Care Home in Cambridge.

Louise Jones, regional director of Excelcare, said: "Our team members have been amazing throughout the pandemic.

"They have lived and worked through the extraordinary challenges of keeping the vulnerable people in our homes as safe as possible at all times.

"Every one of our team members has been double vaccinated and continue to book in for boosters when and where possible.

"We are proud of the impact social care has had on supporting our NHS partners during what has been an arduous two years”

Councillor Richard Howitt, chairman of the joint administration’s adults and health committee, said: “We are calling on everyone in the community to play their part.

"But it’s especially important that people who work in care homes or in domiciliary care have their booster jab.

"It’s vital that our incredible care staff recognise the importance of having their booster jab as they look after the most vulnerable people in society, people who rely on them to take care of them.

“The NHS is doing an exceptional job in delivering the vaccine.

"We are now involved in a race against this new variant, and whilst we don’t know the full extent of how Omicron will affect us all, what we do know is that we must protect the most vulnerable in our society.”