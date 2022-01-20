News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Film produced to urge care workers to get their Covid booster jabs

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:18 PM January 20, 2022
Updated: 3:21 PM January 20, 2022
A clip from Cambridgeshire County Council's Covid booster vaccine plea video.

A clip from Cambridgeshire County Council's Covid booster vaccine plea video. - Credit: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

A new film has been produced to urge social care workers in Cambridgeshire to get their Covid-19 booster jabs.    

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough councils have been working with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group on a workplaces vaccine campaign.

This is the fourth film in a series that features different workplace settings.

The latest film features Anca Roman, who runs Buchan House Care Home in Cambridge. 

Louise Jones, regional director of Excelcare, said: "Our team members have been amazing throughout the pandemic.

"They have lived and worked through the extraordinary challenges of keeping the vulnerable people in our homes as safe as possible at all times. 

"Every one of our team members has been double vaccinated and continue to book in for boosters when and where possible.

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Emotional tribute to honour and remember crash victim
  2. 2 Man suffers injuries after A142 morning crash
  3. 3 Petition launched to save village pub
  1. 4 Car travelled wrong way down A1 before triple fatal crash, say police
  2. 5 Unearthed treasures to be displayed outside British Museum for first time
  3. 6 Father accused of baby girl's murder 'had short fuse and made things up'
  4. 7 Izzy, 16, bids to kickstart female football revolution with new team
  5. 8 Gay tweet pastor claims 'constructive dismissal' as school caretaker
  6. 9 'Our dog was our motivation’ - couple behind organic dog treats business
  7. 10 Council chiefs left with 'no option' other than tax hike

"We are proud of the impact social care has had on supporting our NHS partners during what has been an arduous two years”

Councillor Richard Howitt, chairman of the joint administration’s adults and health committee, said: “We are calling on everyone in the community to play their part.

"But it’s especially important that people who work in care homes or in domiciliary care have their booster jab.

"It’s vital that our incredible care staff recognise the importance of having their booster jab as they look after the most vulnerable people in society, people who rely on them to take care of them.

“The NHS is doing an exceptional job in delivering the vaccine.

"We are now involved in a race against this new variant, and whilst we don’t know the full extent of how Omicron will affect us all, what we do know is that we must protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

Covid - A Year On
Coronavirus
Cambridgeshire County Council
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridge waste water treatment plant relocation proposal

Housing News

8,000 homes plan criticised over ‘hidden green belt destruction’

Hannah Brown

person
Louis and Rachael Thorold A10 Waterbeach crash

Cambs Live News

Woman summonsed in connection with crash that killed Louis Thorold

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Scott Gaskins, the first principal of Littleport and East Cambs Academy, is being replaced by Lauren Phillips.

Littleport Academy

Academy shake-up as one principal goes and another arrives

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Easey is on trial accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor.

Murder trial hears of 'appalling catalogue of injuries' suffered by baby

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon