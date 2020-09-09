Advanced search

Police officers commended for ‘professionally’ dealing with mental health incident

PUBLISHED: 12:44 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 09 September 2020

Cambridgeshire Police officers Kirsty Rollo and Jordan Brown have been praised for their work at a mental health incident in Isleham last year. Picture: Supplied

Cambridgeshire Police officers Kirsty Rollo and Jordan Brown have been praised for their work at a mental health incident in Isleham last year. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Two Cambridgeshire Police officers have been praised for “professionally” dealing with a mental health incident earlier last year.

PC Kirsty Rollo. Picture: SuppliedPC Kirsty Rollo. Picture: Supplied

PC Kirsty Rollo and Jordan Brown received awards at The Chief Superintendent Commendations Ceremony held at police HQ in Huntingdon.

The officers were called out to a man who was suffering a mental health breakdown in Isleham in August last year and were thanked by the man’s parents.

A spokesperson said: “Congratulations to PCs Kirsty Rollo and Jordan Brown who were awarded commendations at a socially distanced award ceremony last night.

“They were recognised for the way they professionally dealt with a man who was suffering a mental health breakdown in Isleham in August last year.

PC Jordan Brown. Picture: SuppliedPC Jordan Brown. Picture: Supplied

“When seeing the officers, the man attempted to assault the officers as they tried to help him.

“They were able to work together to safely detain the man in a calm and professional manner, focussing on his welfare, ensuring he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Despite the awful circumstances, the man’s parents expressed gratitude for the officers’ conduct in dealing with the incident.

“Thank you and well done PC Rollo and Brown.”

The ceremony was held on Tuesday, September 8, with awards going to those who had gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others.

Chief Superintendents Mark Greenhalgh and Chris Mead praised those who had excelled as they presented the awards.

They said: “Going that extra mile is something you should be enormously proud of.

“As we present these awards to our officers and staff, it is with a sense of pride that we read the stories of outstanding bravery, compassion and kindness towards others in very difficult circumstances, not to mention he grit and determination each and every one of you has shown.

“You have stepped up to help someone in need and gone above and beyond for the people of Cambridgeshire and your fellow colleagues.

“You should be incredibly proud of yourselves.”

