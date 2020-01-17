Advanced search

Cambridgeshire cinema hopes to banish Blue Monday gloom with blankets and slippers

17 January, 2020 - 16:07
A Cambridgeshire cinema hopes to banish Blue Monday gloom with free cosy blankets, slippers and mindfulness tips.

Vue Cambridge is handing out the complementary kits next Monday (January 20), a day dubbed the most miserable day of the year.

The entertainment venue is encouraging visitors to switch off from the outside world and get lost in great stories such as Jumanji or Star Wars.

Alan Carter, general manager, said: "Living in a distracting world where we are always online and on the go has meant there is no better time to switch off and watch a good film.

"We are helping our customers relax and beat the Monday blues with a comforting blanket, snug slippers and top tips to manage stress.

"That's why we pride ourselves in offering the ultimate seat, screen and sound to provide cinema-goers with the best possible experience."

It follows new research from Vue and University College London, which has revealed that a few hours in front of the big screen can optimise our brain function, social connections, productivity and creativity.

These findings have been launched in conjunction with Vue's 'Get Lost' campaign, featuring John Boyega, encouraging viewers to fully switch off and immerse themselves in the full big screen experience.

Blue Monday kits are available on request, free of charge to a limited number of customers of Vue Cambridge from Monday, January 20 on a strictly first-come-first-served basis.

Film tickets are available at: www.myvue.com

