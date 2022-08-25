Cambridgeshire children have been creating messages of kindness and hope for Ukrainians to mark the country's independence day.

The primary school youngsters' written messages and drawings were part of a campaign by South Cambridgeshire District Council to #StandForFreedom.

Ukrainian children - who have come here to stay with host families to avoid the conflict their country - have taken part alongside local youngsters.

A drawing by a nine-year-old Ukrainian girl, a Ukrainian girl stands on the top of the world in a representation of world peace - Credit: South Cambridgeshire District Council

One six-year-old local boy drew a blue and yellow heart with a message to feeling Ukrainian families living in Britain which says: “You are safe here.”

An eight-year-old Ukrainian boy, living with a South Cambridgeshire host family, drew a picture of a tank with the words: “We believe in our victory!”

And a nine-year-old Ukrainian girl, living with a local host family, drew colourful pictures with doves, hearts and the national flower, the sunflower, to represent hope and peace for the future.

In one of her drawings, a Ukrainian girl stands on the top of the world in a representation of world peace.

These were collected and uploaded to the council website and shared with refugee help groups set up for refugees in Cambridgeshire on Facebook.

An inspirational artwork drawn by an eight-year-old Ukrainian boy living with a South Cambridgeshire host family - Credit: South Cambridgeshire District Council

In addition, the council has been flying the Ukrainian flag at its head office in Cambourne to show solidarity.

Ukraine became independent from the Soviet Union on August 24, 1991.

For Ukrainians across the UK, including guests and hosts in South Cambridgeshire, the day is a reminder of the ongoing conflict and the importance of continued support for displaced families.

Councillor Bridget Smith, leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council said: “I want to send my best wishes to all our Ukrainian guests, especially those who have left family behind and those who have tragically lost people they love.

"Today and every day we #StandWithUkraine.”

Cllr Bill Handley, lead cabinet member for communities, said: “These images by local schoolchildren are incredibly powerful in the way they show the impact of war through the eyes of a child.

“We stand united alongside the Ukrainian community and send hopes for a brighter future.

“We also want to take this opportunity to commend the many host families, volunteers and community groups who have warmly welcomed Ukraine families into the district."