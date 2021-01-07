Published: 3:13 PM January 7, 2021 Updated: 4:13 PM January 7, 2021

The first Covid-19 vaccinations have started to be given to care home residents and staff in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Dr Richard Brixey, GP from Ely PCN, vaccinating a patient. - Credit: CAMBS CCG

The latest phase of the vaccine roll-out is being co-ordinated by GP-led Primary Care Networks (PCNs).

The first group of GP practices, part of Ely North and South Primary Care Networks (PCN), began vaccinating local care home residents and staff in their own care homes this week.

The Ely PCN team has been working with other parts of the NHS and the Local Authority to be able to offer the vaccine to care home residents and staff in the area.

The vaccinations will be delivered in their own care homes as part of the biggest ever national immunisation programme.

Dr Brixey, GP from Ely PCN, said: "I am proud of the hard work of all our staff and the local community which has enabled us to step up and begin offering the COVID-19 vaccination to the first of our care homes.

"It is important that we vaccinate our elderly population and those who are most vulnerable as a priority, to give them the most protection against the virus.

"We will be working hard over the next few weeks to vaccinate as many care home residents and staff as we can.

“We are also continuing to deliver vaccinations to those in the key priority groups, so if you are invited to book an appointment, we would urge you to take up this opportunity.

"Please do not call the GP practice to book; we are contacting care homes to arrange appointments for their residents and staff.

“Please be assured that GP practices will remain open for patients and if you have any medical concerns you should contact us or NHS 111 as usual.”

Care home vaccinations will be on a phased basis across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, due to the logistical challenges associated with storing and transporting the vaccine.

More GP practices are expected to be able to offer the vaccine to care homes in their areas in the next few weeks.

Dr Gary Howsam said: "GPs have been working incredibly hard this winter, especially over the Christmas and New Year period, to see and treat patients, and to get ready for delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to care homes.

"General Practice is very experienced in delivering vaccinations, and I would urge everyone who is offered the vaccine to have it to help protect them from COVID-19.

“Staff across the NHS are working to roll-out the vaccine as quickly as possible to patients who are most at risk of the virus, with hospital hubs already delivering the vaccine to people over the age of 80.

“The NHS will let you know when it's your turn to have the vaccine. Patients will be contacted and invited for vaccination – it's important not to contact the NHS for a vaccination before then.”