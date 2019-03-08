Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Local athlete will be supporting EACH as he competes for Great Britain in Triathlon World Championship in Switzerland

PUBLISHED: 14:28 23 August 2019

EACH: There is just a week to go until a Waterbeach athlete flies the flag for Great Britain at the Triathlon World Championships in Switzerland.The photo shows Jonathon Clarke in his British kit and EACH’s Lottie Driver alongside representatives of the companies that have sponsored Jonathon.Picture; EACH

EACH: There is just a week to go until a Waterbeach athlete flies the flag for Great Britain at the Triathlon World Championships in Switzerland.The photo shows Jonathon Clarke in his British kit and EACH's Lottie Driver alongside representatives of the companies that have sponsored Jonathon.Picture; EACH

Archant

Waterbeach athlete Jonathan Clarke flies the flag for Great Britain at the Triathlon World Championships in Switzerland next weekend.

Jonathon's kit will not only feature the British flag, though, it will also feature the logo of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

He has decided to give the charity his sponsorship money, stumped up by Martin-Redman Partners, Lighthouse Advisory Partners and Rathbones, and on a recent visit to the charity's hospice in Milton handed over a cheque for £1,650. He has since grown that total to £3,700.

"I feel honoured to compete for Great Britain in my age group and wanted to use this opportunity to help raise awareness for EACH, a charity that has a children's hospice close to my home," said Jonathon.

"EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, and supports their families."

Lottie Driver, EACH Cambridgeshire corporate fundraiser, said: "This is not only a brilliant opportunity for Cambridgeshire businesses, but also fantastic for us at EACH as we rely on voluntary donations for the majority of our income.

You may also want to watch:

"Jonathon is helping to raise awareness of what we do, too, also really important. We want to say a big thank you to him, and the businesses that have put up sponsorship money, and wish Jonathon the very best of luck in Switzerland."

Jonathon will be competing in the 35-39 age category at the world championships. He started taking part in triathlon just two years ago and qualified to compete on the world stage in Cardiff last year.

The event takes place between 29 August and 1 September in Lausanne, a city on Lake Geneva that is home to the International Olympic Committee, and Jonathon will be wearing his kit throughout.

There is still time for people to show their support at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jonathon-clarke1.

Jonathan added: "I am competing for Great Britain at age group level at the World Triathlon Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland. I would like to use this opportunity to raise awareness and donations to EACH.

"So along with the bids for my sponsorship spaces on my GB kit any individual donations would be greatly appreciated.

"Donating through JustGiving is simple, fast and totally secure. Your details are safe with JustGiving - they'll never sell them on or send unwanted emails. Once you donate, they'll send your money directly to the charity. So it's the most efficient way to donate - saving time and cutting costs for the charity."

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

GCSE results 2019: 59 per cent of students at Ely College score grades 4-9 in English and mathematics

Pupils at Ely College have opened their GCSE results and 59 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in English and mathematics. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Mayor Palmer submits £264m A10 bid - fingers crossed this could signal the beginning of the end for nightmare travel between Ely and Cambridge

Mayor James Palmer who has submitted a £264m bid on behalf of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to start work on dualling of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge. Picture; RMG

Workers taken to hospital at Littleport Mushroom Farm after suspected chemical incident

A number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a chemical incident. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

GCSE results 2019: 59 per cent of students at Ely College score grades 4-9 in English and mathematics

Pupils at Ely College have opened their GCSE results and 59 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in English and mathematics. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Mayor Palmer submits £264m A10 bid - fingers crossed this could signal the beginning of the end for nightmare travel between Ely and Cambridge

Mayor James Palmer who has submitted a £264m bid on behalf of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to start work on dualling of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge. Picture; RMG

Workers taken to hospital at Littleport Mushroom Farm after suspected chemical incident

A number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a chemical incident. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely police station falls silent as colleagues honour the memory of Oxfordshire police officer killed whilst attending a burglary

A symbolic lone helmet posted to the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page as part of a tribute to PC Andrew Harper (right) who was killed whilst on duty. Ely officers held a minute's silence to honour their fallen colleague. Picture; POLICE

Local athlete will be supporting EACH as he competes for Great Britain in Triathlon World Championship in Switzerland

EACH: There is just a week to go until a Waterbeach athlete flies the flag for Great Britain at the Triathlon World Championships in Switzerland.The photo shows Jonathon Clarke in his British kit and EACH’s Lottie Driver alongside representatives of the companies that have sponsored Jonathon.Picture; EACH

Paul Bullen, who once led the 12-strong UKIP group on county council, to contest NE Cambs parliamentary seat for Brexit Party

Paul Bullen

Suspected drink driver, in his 50s, arrested after ploughing his Vauxhall Corsa car into Peas Hill Roundabout in March

A man in his 50s has been arrested after crashing his Vauxhall Corsa car into a roundabout in March. Picture: George Jeynes / Abbie Page

‘Home Alone’ nightmare at Fenland house as brothers aged 2 and 7 regularly left unsupervised while mum went out to work, court told

Fenland woman in court for neglect after teacher found brothers 7 and 2 left home alone and unsupervised. Image:: NSPCC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists