Eight members of the Cambs youth panel received commendations from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s chief constable last night (July 20) for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The youths were praised by Nick Dean for their work supporting young people and families throughout both the pandemic and the lockdowns with technology and computers.

Together, they helped to distribute more than 1,400 computers to disadvantaged young people, children and families across all regions of Cambridgeshire.

Some of them also helped to repair and refurbish the equipment while others helped spread the word through social media.

Nick Dean said: “This was a huge effort by all involved.

“I was contacted by Phil Priestley, one of our former sergeants in South Cambs, in recognising their work.

“They should be incredibly proud.”

Upon posting the news on social media, one person said: “Excellent work and well done to Phil for recognising their achievement!”