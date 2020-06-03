Advanced search

Healthy NHS staff at high risk of COVID-19 infection called on to trial coronavirus vaccine

PUBLISHED: 11:31 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 03 June 2020

Healthy NHS staff at high risk of COVID-19 infection are being called on to trial a vaccine that has been developed by the University of Oxford in collaboration with three NHS Trusts in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambridge University Health Partners (CUHP)

Healthy NHS staff at high risk of COVID-19 infection are being called on to trial a vaccine that has been developed by the University of Oxford in collaboration with three NHS Trusts in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambridge University Health Partners (CUHP)

Archant

Healthy NHS staff at high risk of COVID-19 infection are being called on to trial a vaccine that has been developed by the University of Oxford in collaboration with three NHS Trusts in Cambridgeshire.

The COV002 trial aims to assess how well people across a range of ages could be protected from COVID-19 using a new vaccine called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

It will also provide information on the safety of the vaccine and its ability to generate good immune responses against the virus.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT), Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust are offering an opportunity for healthy staff who aged between 18-55 years old, who have not been infected with coronavirus but have regular face to face contact with COVID-19 patients, to take part in the trial.

CPFT is the only integrated physical, mental health and social care NHS Trust in the UK offering the trial to staff across the region.

If they are eligible to take part in the study, participants will be randomised to receive one dose of either the trial vaccine (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) or a licensed meningitis vaccine (MenACWY) that will be used as a ‘control’ for comparison.

Screening of participants began on May 29 and following vaccination, participants will be followed up over 12 months.

Dr Estée Török, honorary consultant in infectious diseases and microbiology and principal investigator at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Developing an effective vaccine is key to controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted to be working with CPFT and RPH on this UK national priority vaccine trial.

“We are looking for healthy volunteers at high risk of COVID-19 infection at CUH to participate in this study and are most grateful to them for doing so.”

Dr Ben Underwood, deputy medical director and principal investigator (study lead) at CPFT, said: “We are grateful to all our staff for their brilliant response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our research teams are playing a vital role in international efforts to secure a vaccine, which we hope will protect those most at risk, save more lives and minimise the disruption caused by the virus.

“Thank you to all volunteers who take part and make clinical trials possible.”

Dr Robert Rintoul, director of the Papworth trials unit collaboration, said: “We at Royal Papworth Hospital are proud to be supporting research into possible vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

“I would like to thank our staff members who have chosen to participate in this important public health projec

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Green outside the Maltings, Ely, to be fenced off to discourage anti-social behaviour during coronavirus lockdown

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

Aerial footage shows devastation of Fens fire that destroyed farmer’s crisp factory with ‘generations of work all just gone’

Blaze at Corkers Crisps factory at Pymoor. Firefighters were called on Saturday and at one time 60 firefighters from three counties helped tackle the blaze. Picture; AERIAL VIEW SOLUTIONS

‘I don’t want the day to be forgotten’ - motorsport gears up to remember ex-Mildenhall star Danny Ayres

Riders and supporters are being encouraged to rev their bikes to remember former Mildenhall Fen Tigers star Danny Ayres. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Fire crews work through the night to fully bring Corkers Crisps factory blaze under control

Scene from Pymoor near Ely overnight as aerial appliances continue to tackle the blaze at Corkers Crisps factory. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Mayor James Palmer accused of ‘cooking the books’ and misleading the public over cost savings of moving HQ from Alconbury to Ely

Mayor James Palmer has come under fire over the likely savings he expects by moving the headquarters of the combined authority to Ely from Alconbury. Picture; SUBMITTED

Most Read

Green outside the Maltings, Ely, to be fenced off to discourage anti-social behaviour during coronavirus lockdown

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

Aerial footage shows devastation of Fens fire that destroyed farmer’s crisp factory with ‘generations of work all just gone’

Blaze at Corkers Crisps factory at Pymoor. Firefighters were called on Saturday and at one time 60 firefighters from three counties helped tackle the blaze. Picture; AERIAL VIEW SOLUTIONS

‘I don’t want the day to be forgotten’ - motorsport gears up to remember ex-Mildenhall star Danny Ayres

Riders and supporters are being encouraged to rev their bikes to remember former Mildenhall Fen Tigers star Danny Ayres. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Fire crews work through the night to fully bring Corkers Crisps factory blaze under control

Scene from Pymoor near Ely overnight as aerial appliances continue to tackle the blaze at Corkers Crisps factory. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Mayor James Palmer accused of ‘cooking the books’ and misleading the public over cost savings of moving HQ from Alconbury to Ely

Mayor James Palmer has come under fire over the likely savings he expects by moving the headquarters of the combined authority to Ely from Alconbury. Picture; SUBMITTED

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘Limited range’ back on shelves as soon as possible; the pledge by Corkers Crisps following factory blaze

HRH the Princess Royal on her visit to Corkers Crisps near Ely. During the day she met members of staf some of whom have worked with the firm for many years. During the day long serving members of staff were awarded certificates. Picture; BRIAN STARLING (for Corkers)

Healthy NHS staff at high risk of COVID-19 infection called on to trial coronavirus vaccine

Healthy NHS staff at high risk of COVID-19 infection are being called on to trial a vaccine that has been developed by the University of Oxford in collaboration with three NHS Trusts in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambridge University Health Partners (CUHP)

Remaining Cambs McDonald’s forced shut due to coronavirus reopen drive-thrus today

McDonald’s restaurants in Wisbech and Ely will reopen today for drive-thru, the fast-food chain has revealed. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

WATCH: Medic mum surprises daughters after nine weeks apart

Suzie Vaughan, 43, from King’s Lynn, surprised Hettie, seven, and Bella, nine, after spending more than two months away from them while she worked on the front line of the health crisis Picture: PA

Aerial photography captures the scale and intensity of blaze that wiped out Corkers Crisps

60 firefighters tackled the blaze that destroyed Corkers Crisps at Pymoor. Cambs fire and rescue has released footage of the damage and thermal images, taken on the day to alert them to 'hot spots' Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE
Drive 24