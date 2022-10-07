Our round-up of traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 7). - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 7).

Battlegate Road – Boxworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 7) until October 19 for carriageway works.

Girton and Trumpington

Heavy traffic on the M11 southbound between A14 J31 Girton and M11 J11 Trumpington due to an earlier incident. Current delays of up to 50 mins. Police on scene. Knock on heavy traffic in Cambridge so please avoid if at all possible.

Stagecoach East

The majority of services are operating in line with published timetables, however there are changes to some scheduled journeys across the network today.

Service 5, Over: Due to a road closure for emergency roadworks in Over High Street, the Citi 5 is on diversion and unable to service the high street.

Service 11, Cambridge/Reach: Due to a road closure for roadworks by Anglian Water on both Swaffham Road and Burwell Road in Reach, the Service 11 that goes to reach will not be able to serve the village today.

CrossCountry trains

Due to industrial action, there will be a limited CrossCountry service operating tomorrow (Saturday, October 8).

Glisson Road - Cambridge

The road is closed to all motor vehicles till October 11 between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm daily for works.

Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 for carriageway works.

Cambridge Street – St Neots

The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.

Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach

Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.

Cambridge Road - Madingley

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.