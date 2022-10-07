See our traffic and travel updates for this morning (October 7)
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Here’s the traffic and travel updates, as well as roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 7).
Battlegate Road – Boxworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 7) until October 19 for carriageway works.
Girton and Trumpington
Heavy traffic on the M11 southbound between A14 J31 Girton and M11 J11 Trumpington due to an earlier incident. Current delays of up to 50 mins. Police on scene. Knock on heavy traffic in Cambridge so please avoid if at all possible.
Stagecoach East
The majority of services are operating in line with published timetables, however there are changes to some scheduled journeys across the network today.
Service 5, Over: Due to a road closure for emergency roadworks in Over High Street, the Citi 5 is on diversion and unable to service the high street.
Service 11, Cambridge/Reach: Due to a road closure for roadworks by Anglian Water on both Swaffham Road and Burwell Road in Reach, the Service 11 that goes to reach will not be able to serve the village today.
CrossCountry trains
Due to industrial action, there will be a limited CrossCountry service operating tomorrow (Saturday, October 8).
Glisson Road - Cambridge
The road is closed to all motor vehicles till October 11 between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm daily for works.
Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 for carriageway works.
Cambridge Street – St Neots
The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.
Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach
Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.
Cambridge Road - Madingley
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.