Part of the selection to be auctioned off by Cambridgeshire County Council - Credit: CCC

Three historic pictures of the Queen and Queen Mother (one signed by the latter) are to be offered at auction.

Two LS Lowry reproduction paintings also feature in an online auction as Cambridgeshire County Council clears out Shire Hall, Cambridge.

Dozens of pieces of furniture and eclectic items are for sale.

“A quantity of various drawings, paintings by local children” are listed.

And a canvas painting of Cambridge (1000x1000mm) can also be snapped up.

Other unusual items gleaned from the former corridors of power, include a Sarchi premier league table football, glass top, coin slot.

And if that’s not whetted appetites, there is also a mobile table football set.

Physical viewing is on April 5 – appointment only –and bidding ends on April 7.

A catalogue can be downloaded.

Other items for sale include generators, bike stands, smoking shelters and a leaf blower.

Bulk of auction items, however, encompass chairs, desks, filing cabinets and tables of every size.

Office equipment listed include:

Maple curved office desks with built in electrics

Sectional meeting desks / tables & chairs, foldable desks, circular meeting tables, whiteboards etc

Rexel paper shredders etc

Frost-Tech fridge, stainless steel work tables, sinks, Heatrae Sadia hot water boiler.

Members area sofa, chairs, rugs etc

Airedale Smart Cool air conditioning system

Sony projectors etc IT wires / cables, Sharp etc TV’s, photocopiers, printers etc

HP DesignJet T790 large format printer

HP DesignJet 1055CM Plus large format printer

Qty unused stationary inc: clipboards, record cards, files etc

Speakers, amplifier, foldable tables, XE AO plotter, photocopiers, TV’s, safes, fire extinguishers etc

To download a catalogue and for more information click here

website: https://www2.ppauctions.com/page/16/sales