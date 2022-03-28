News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
One could have the pleasure of one's photo if one cares to bid

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:06 PM March 28, 2022
Part of the selection to be auctioned off by Cambridgeshire County Council 

Part of the selection to be auctioned off by Cambridgeshire County Council - Credit: CCC

Three historic pictures of the Queen and Queen Mother (one signed by the latter) are to be offered at auction. 

Two LS Lowry reproduction paintings also feature in an online auction as Cambridgeshire County Council clears out Shire Hall, Cambridge.  

Dozens of pieces of furniture and eclectic items are for sale. 

“A quantity of various drawings, paintings by local children” are listed. 

And a canvas painting of Cambridge (1000x1000mm) can also be snapped up. 

Other unusual items gleaned from the former corridors of power, include a Sarchi premier league table football, glass top, coin slot. 

And if that’s not whetted appetites, there is also a mobile table football set. 

Physical viewing is on April 5 – appointment only –and bidding ends on April 7.  

A catalogue can be downloaded.  

Other items for sale include generators, bike stands, smoking shelters and a leaf blower. 

Bulk of auction items, however, encompass chairs, desks, filing cabinets and tables of every size. 

Office equipment listed include: 
Maple curved office desks with built in electrics 
Sectional meeting desks / tables & chairs, foldable desks, circular meeting tables, whiteboards etc 
Rexel paper shredders etc 
Frost-Tech fridge, stainless steel work tables, sinks, Heatrae Sadia hot water boiler. 

Members area sofa, chairs, rugs etc 
Airedale Smart Cool air conditioning system 
Sony projectors etc IT wires / cables, Sharp etc TV’s, photocopiers, printers etc 
HP DesignJet T790 large format printer 
HP DesignJet 1055CM Plus large format printer 
Qty unused stationary inc: clipboards, record cards, files etc 
Speakers, amplifier, foldable tables, XE AO plotter, photocopiers, TV’s, safes, fire extinguishers etc 

To download a catalogue and for more information click here  
website: https://www2.ppauctions.com/page/16/sales 

