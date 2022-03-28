One could have the pleasure of one's photo if one cares to bid
- Credit: CCC
Three historic pictures of the Queen and Queen Mother (one signed by the latter) are to be offered at auction.
Two LS Lowry reproduction paintings also feature in an online auction as Cambridgeshire County Council clears out Shire Hall, Cambridge.
Dozens of pieces of furniture and eclectic items are for sale.
“A quantity of various drawings, paintings by local children” are listed.
And a canvas painting of Cambridge (1000x1000mm) can also be snapped up.
Other unusual items gleaned from the former corridors of power, include a Sarchi premier league table football, glass top, coin slot.
And if that’s not whetted appetites, there is also a mobile table football set.
Physical viewing is on April 5 – appointment only –and bidding ends on April 7.
A catalogue can be downloaded.
Other items for sale include generators, bike stands, smoking shelters and a leaf blower.
Bulk of auction items, however, encompass chairs, desks, filing cabinets and tables of every size.
Office equipment listed include:
Maple curved office desks with built in electrics
Sectional meeting desks / tables & chairs, foldable desks, circular meeting tables, whiteboards etc
Rexel paper shredders etc
Frost-Tech fridge, stainless steel work tables, sinks, Heatrae Sadia hot water boiler.
Members area sofa, chairs, rugs etc
Airedale Smart Cool air conditioning system
Sony projectors etc IT wires / cables, Sharp etc TV’s, photocopiers, printers etc
HP DesignJet T790 large format printer
HP DesignJet 1055CM Plus large format printer
Qty unused stationary inc: clipboards, record cards, files etc
Speakers, amplifier, foldable tables, XE AO plotter, photocopiers, TV’s, safes, fire extinguishers etc
To download a catalogue and for more information click here
