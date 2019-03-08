Advanced search

Cambridgeshire schools to receive increase of at least five per cent in 'per pupil' funding next year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 October 2019

Lucy Frazer MP welcomes increased funding for South East Cambridgeshire schools. She is pictured with education secretary MP Gavin Williamson. Picture: LUCY FRAZER'S OFFICE

Cambridgeshire schools will receive an increase of over five per cent in 'per pupil' funding next year.

The news comes after Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambs, met education secretary Gavin Williamson in the week that the Department of Education shared how much additional funding schools will receive next year.

The funding is part of the Government's £14 billion investment in primary and secondary education over the next three years.

Every secondary school will be able to receive a minimum of £5,000 per pupil next year, and every primary school will be able to receive a minimum of £4,000 from 2021-22.

For Cambridgeshire, this means that there will be an increase of over 5 per cent in 'per pupil' funding.

MP Lucy Frazer said: "This multi-billion-pound funding increase from the Government will ensure that our schools continue to provide our children with good educations.

"It means that schools in South East Cambridgeshire will receive a budget increase, boosting standards and giving parents and hard-working teachers much needed certainty.

"Since I was elected as the MP, I have been fighting for our schools, which have been historically underfunded.

"I championed a new national funding formula that delivered an additional £3.1 million to schools across South East Cambs.

"I also successfully campaigned for East Cambridgeshire to become one of 12 'opportunity areas', giving its schools access to a £72 million fund.

"I've also brought several headteachers from our area to meet with education ministers on many occasions, so that their concerns could be heard first-hand.

"As your MP, I will continue to work closely with our schools to support them".

