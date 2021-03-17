Published: 2:35 PM March 17, 2021

Headteachers across Cambridgeshire have shared stories about how their pupils have found returning to school following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Julia Walker, headteacher at St Helen's Primary in Bluntisham, said: "All the children have settled back into school life amazingly well.

"We have been enjoying working together as full class bubbles again and sharing all our news after such a long time apart.

“The parents association even decorated the school to celebrate the return, which was a lovely surprise for all on the Monday morning."

Children back at school following the Covid-19 lockdown. - Credit: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Nina McQueen, head at Fen Drayton Primary School, said: “We were delighted to welcome the children back on Monday March 8.

"There were a few ‘first day’ nerves but everyone has settled back in really well.

"It’s lovely to walk round school and see all the smiles and the children enjoying their learning."

Jonathan Lewis, director of education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “We all recognise the classroom really is the best place for our children, and I am delighted to see pupils back in school after a long period at home.

"Schools have worked incredibly hard to be ready to receive children and to implement the new Covid-19 testing process for pupils and staff at short notice.

"We continue to work closely with our schools to ensure test and trace processes, and social distancing and hygiene measures continue to be in place and are adhered to.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and adapt as necessary, but I am confident each and every one of our schools and settings remain safe places for staff and pupils alike.

"I am extremely grateful to the hard-working teachers and school staff who have remained resilient and committed to the education and wellbeing of their pupils throughout the lockdown period.

“I'd also like to express my thanks to parents and carers; not only for your commitment to home teaching during lockdown but for helping us promote the importance of following Covid guidelines to your children.

"We have recently issued new guidance to parents on the safe re-opening of our schools. I appreciate this information may be quite daunting, so please do speak to your child's school if you have any questions at all.”



