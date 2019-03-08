Video

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Archant

A heroic shop worker confronted a robber brandishing, removed a knife from his assailant and pulled the scarf off his face before fleeing with just a bottle of beer, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Knife attack robber Stefan Clark of Bottisham has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Knife attack robber Stefan Clark of Bottisham has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Stefan Clark, of Trinity Close, Bottisham, brandished a knife at the male member of staff at Sainsbury’s in Trumpington, near Cambridge, and demanded money from the till during the afternoon of January 25.

The 39 year old dragged the knife down the shop manager’s arm and punched him in the face but he fought back and managed to take the knife off Clark and pull the scarf off his face, exposing him to the shop’s CCTV.

Clark left the shop with one bottle of beer, but later rang the police and admitted to attempting to rob the shop.

During police interview he claimed he couldn’t remember exactly what he had done that day, however, he went on to plead guilty to attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon at court.

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

At Cambridge Crown Court last Tuesday (March 12) he was sentenced to 32 months and 16 months respectively, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Detective Constable Karen Lunn said: “Thankfully, the victim has managed to escape without injury but this was a terrifying incident which left him shaken and shocked.”

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS