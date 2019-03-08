Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

PUBLISHED: 16:15 18 March 2019

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Archant

A heroic shop worker confronted a robber brandishing, removed a knife from his assailant and pulled the scarf off his face before fleeing with just a bottle of beer, a court heard.

Knife attack robber Stefan Clark of Bottisham has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICEKnife attack robber Stefan Clark of Bottisham has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Stefan Clark, of Trinity Close, Bottisham, brandished a knife at the male member of staff at Sainsbury’s in Trumpington, near Cambridge, and demanded money from the till during the afternoon of January 25.

The 39 year old dragged the knife down the shop manager’s arm and punched him in the face but he fought back and managed to take the knife off Clark and pull the scarf off his face, exposing him to the shop’s CCTV.

Clark left the shop with one bottle of beer, but later rang the police and admitted to attempting to rob the shop.

During police interview he claimed he couldn’t remember exactly what he had done that day, however, he went on to plead guilty to attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon at court.

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPSKnife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

At Cambridge Crown Court last Tuesday (March 12) he was sentenced to 32 months and 16 months respectively, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Detective Constable Karen Lunn said: “Thankfully, the victim has managed to escape without injury but this was a terrifying incident which left him shaken and shocked.”

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Littleport Gymnastics Club win 22 medals at competition

Ten members of Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition. Picture: DIANA STRANGE.

Lego lovers raise £1,600 for charity and enjoy looking at mind-boggling displays

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Littleport Gymnastics Club win 22 medals at competition

Ten members of Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition. Picture: DIANA STRANGE.

Lego lovers raise £1,600 for charity and enjoy looking at mind-boggling displays

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Bewick’s fly in to the hotly disputed application to extend Littlport concrete factory with claims it could threaten their feeding habitat

The FP McCann site at Littleport which is subject to a long delayed planning application to expand. Bewick's swans form the latest part of a protest against it. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Cambridge Film Festival presents new ‘pay what you can afford’ movie season

Withnail and I can be seen as part of the new Cambridge Film Festival presents 'A Film I Love...' season.

Garfield the cat hosts a meet and greet in Ely where his book sells out in 30 minutes

Garfield takes a nap after his book signing session at Ely library. Picture: MR SAINSBURY'S GARFIELD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists