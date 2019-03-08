Advanced search

Isleham farmer captains team to Agrolympics gold in Poland

PUBLISHED: 15:58 05 June 2019

Team UK who triumphed at the Agrolympics event in Poland. Picture: JOHN NICE

Team UK who triumphed at the Agrolympics event in Poland. Picture: JOHN NICE

An Isleham farmer won gold at an international competition which tested the skills of young agricultural students.

Team UK after their triumph at the Agrolympics. Picture: JOHN NICETeam UK after their triumph at the Agrolympics. Picture: JOHN NICE

An Isleham farmer led his team to gold in the hand-milking challenge of an international farming competition.

Carl Tuck captained the team of five from Easton and Otley College to a gold medal trophy at the Agrolympics event which was held in Poland over the weekend.

The event, billed as the 'farming Olympics', hosted 19 countries and staged around 30 different events. Carl's Team UK won gold in the hand-milking challenge.

The team finished 16th overall as they faced other challenges including log splitting, hay bale lifting and plumbing.

Cambridgeshire farmer, Carl Tuck. Picture: JOHN NICECambridgeshire farmer, Carl Tuck. Picture: JOHN NICE

Eighteen-year-old Carl said: "We did our best and tried our hardest.

"We got to go on the podium to receive the medal and it was a proud moment to win a medal for our country.

Lecturer Charlie Askew said: "The students gave everything in relation to every task.

"The judges were impressed with the attitude of our team and to get a gold medal in an individual event was a super proud moment for everyone.

"In terms of our overall placing, there was very little between the teams."

The team hope to return in next year's competition, which takes place in Estonia.

