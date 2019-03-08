Advanced search

Remembering men of the Cambridgeshire Regiment at Ely Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 11:07 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 22 July 2019

Honouring the men of the Cambridgeshire Regiment at the annual service and parade in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

Fallen heroes of the Cambridgeshire regiment were remembered at an annual service and parade in Ely.

The sun shone on the city as local dignitaries gathered at Ely Cathedral yesterday (July 21).

It is an important date in the calendar of the Royal Anglian Regiment Association - Cambridgeshire.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence OBE QPM, the Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse, Brigadier (Rtd) Tony Calder and Brigadier Tim Seal TD DL VR reviewed those on parade and took the salute.

Guests also included chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council Councillor Mac McGuire.

The parade, lead by the Army Cadet Force Corps of Drums was followed by County Standards, The Royal Anglian Regiment Association - Cambridgeshire then some fifty army cadets from Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force.

Lt Col (Rtd) David Denson TD, the Cambridgeshire Regt Association county colonel, said: "It was a very impressive parade and service honouring the men of the Cambridgeshire Regiment.

"The service in front to the Regimental Chapel was very moving.

"The day incorporated the Regimental Family of Association Members and cadets but sadly men of Royal Anglian Regt were unable to attend this year due to commitments."

A lunch in the Lady Chapel preceded the service which took place in front of the Regimental Chapel in the cathedral.

An exhibition of the cadets recent Battlefield Tour to France and brief by Lt Col Trevor Cox saw the Lord-Lieutenant being presented with the first limited edition booklet by Cadet Sgt Eleanor Phipps.

The Dean, Revd Mark Bonney welcomed all to the service and the Revd Alan Jesson TD, the association chaplain gave the address.

After the short service the parade formed and were reviewed on Cross Green with a march past and salute before being dismissed.

