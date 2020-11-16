Advanced search

Ramblers help save level crossings from closure

PUBLISHED: 15:39 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 16 November 2020

Five key route level crossings that were under threat from closure have been saved by the Cambridgeshire Ramblers following a 22-day public inquiry.

Five “key route” level crossings that were under threat from closure have been saved by the Cambridgeshire Ramblers following a 22-day public inquiry.

Five “key route” level crossings that were under threat from closure have been saved by the Cambridgeshire Ramblers following a 22-day public inquiry. Willow Row level Crossing is pictured.Five “key route” level crossings that were under threat from closure have been saved by the Cambridgeshire Ramblers following a 22-day public inquiry. Willow Row level Crossing is pictured.

The group, which aims to protect and expand walking spaces, has saved public rights of way Byway 33 Downham at Furlong Drove crossing, Leonards crossing at Soham, Clayway crossing at Littleport, Byway 30 at Willow Row Littleport, and Footpath number 4 at Harston.

In a draft order under the Transport and Works Act 1992, National Rail applied for the closure of 25 public crossings and, although the ramblers found some of the proposals acceptable, they decided that five key routes were not.

At the public inquiry – which lasted 22 days – the ramblers argued against the closures for reasons including concerns over walker safety and the negative impact the proposals would have on people walking for health reasons.

Five “key route” level crossings that were under threat from closure have been saved by the Cambridgeshire Ramblers following a 22-day public inquiry. Furlong Drove level Crossing is pictured.Five “key route” level crossings that were under threat from closure have been saved by the Cambridgeshire Ramblers following a 22-day public inquiry. Furlong Drove level Crossing is pictured.

Held in autumn 2017 and spring 2018, the public inquiry found in favour of keeping nine routes open after members of the public and organisations such as the Ramblers and Cambridgeshire County Council objected to the closures.

The Inspector was particularly concerned that closing some of these routes would impact the public sector equality duty as they are used as part of a scheme of health walks.

MORE: Here’s the complete list of all 19 level crossings Network Rail are considering closing in East Cambridgeshire

Five ?key route? level crossings that were under threat from closure have been saved by the Cambridgeshire Ramblers following a 22-day public inquiry. Leonard's crossing at Soham is pictured.Five ?key route? level crossings that were under threat from closure have been saved by the Cambridgeshire Ramblers following a 22-day public inquiry. Leonard's crossing at Soham is pictured.

Jill Tuffnell, secretary of Cambridge Ramblers, said: “Common sense has prevailed, and the Secretary of State has appreciated the value of the path network both for everyday journeys and for recreational and health use.

“We greatly value these routes – for example, there is a section of path north of the railway line on the Harston footpath which runs through a tree-lined track and adjacent woodland, with many informal paths leading off it.

“Cambridgeshire has so little woodland open to walkers that I’m very pleased that this route has been saved. Thanks must also go to Cambridgeshire County Council for their hard work in helping us to prevent these closures.”

Five key route level crossings that were under threat from closure have been saved by the Cambridgeshire Ramblers following a 22-day public inquiry. Footpath number 4 at Harston is pictured.Five key route level crossings that were under threat from closure have been saved by the Cambridgeshire Ramblers following a 22-day public inquiry. Footpath number 4 at Harston is pictured.

Gemma Cantelo, head of advocacy and engagement for the Ramblers, added: “The Covid-19 pandemic means it’s more important than ever to enable people to get outside and enjoy walking.”

Italian Job raiders get away with £100,000 worth of rings and watches

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment four masked men smashed their way into a jewellery shop in Ely. Thieves ransacked the store before making off with more than £100,000 worth of rings and watches. Pictures; CAMBS POLICE

Potato farmer pays the price for ‘recklessly and repeatedly’ abstracting water without a licence

Dennis (Haddenham) Limited, based at Willow Farm Hall, Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham, Ely, repeatedly broke the law by abstracting water for its potato crop when restrictions were in place following months of extremely dry weather. Picture; GOOGLE

Government backs new Soham secondary school despite local opposition

Opposed by the county council, St Bede’s Inter-Church School Trust will open a 600-place secondary free school in Soham, schools minister Baroness Berridge (above) confirmed. The site will be on land bought by the Government adjacent to This Land’s Soham Eastern Gateway project (above). Picture: GOVERNMENT/THIS LAND

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Couple offer some much needed light relief

The house of Helen and John Attlesey in Soham, decorated with hundreds of Christmas lights to spread a little cheer and start the Christmas festivities early. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

