Cambridge North station marks three-year anniversary

Cambridge North station opened on May 21, 2017 and saw passenger numbers grow by 66 per cent in 2019.

One of Cambridgeshire’s railway stations has marked its third anniversary this week.

Cambridge North officially opened to the public on May 21, 2017 and was built to improve rail links for people in the northeast of the city, as well as improving access to the Cambridge Science Park and St John’s Innovation Centre.

In 2019, passenger numbers grew by 66 per cent, with almost 8,000 people passing through the three-platform station every week.

Jamie Burles, managing director at Greater Anglia, said: “When we opened the station, it was welcomed by those who would benefit from the extra rail services and improved links it offered to London, Stansted Airport and beyond.

“I am confident that the station will continue to thrive and Greater Anglia will still be here, with a fleet of new trains that will improve rail journeys from Cambridge North even further.”

