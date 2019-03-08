Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cambridgeshire pubs announced as some of the best venues in the UK

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 July 2019

Two east Cambridgeshire pubs and one from Fenland have today been named as some of the best recommended venues in the UK.

The Pub Guide showcases around 2,000 pubs, inns and taverns across the country, with 550 selected as their 'Pick of the Pubs' as chosen by the AA's expert inspectors.

Those pubs to be shortlisted from the county include: The Anchor Inn at Ely, the White Pheasant in Fordham and the Dog in a Doublet in Thorney.

The three venues make up 10 representatives from Cambridgeshire alone in the AA's best-recommended pubs, which are assessed on food, drink, atmosphere and accommodation.

You may also want to watch:

Despite a decline in pubs in the UK, a record number have been included in the guide since its launch in 1998.

Now in its 21st edition, the guide offers in-depth information on the UK's pub scene by county, from a detailed description to whether a pub is dog-friendly, as well as an insight into each pub's real ale, cider and wine offerings.

Most Read

16 councillors sign protest letter demanding East Cambs Council rescind ban on folk festival procession through the market place

Lib Dem councillor Alison Whelan has collated signatures from 15 other councillors in protest at the decision by East Cambs Council to ban the traditional Morris and molly procession (pictured) through the market place to herald the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Chief executive John Hill (right) has been sent the protest. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. But organisers say the parade has been banned this year by 'faceless bureaucrats'. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Mayor Palmer says MoD housing project in Ely ‘back on track’ as Lib Dems say it was ‘responsibility’ to press for higher volume of affordable housing

Back on track, says Mayor James Palmer. East Cambs Council can now go ahead with its original plans for these former MoD homes in Ely after councillors rescinded earlier amendments made by the Lib Dem opposition group. View looking towards MoD homes. Picture; ALAN BROCKLEBANK

Crisis talks to save King’s Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey after Mayor James Palmer’s warning of ‘preposterous’ rise in costs

Fury erupted after the revelation by Mayor James Palmer (top left) over a funding crisis for the King's Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey. MP Steve Barclay (top right) described it as 'shocking news' and FDC leader Chris Boden (above) is holding urgent talks with all parties. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

16 councillors sign protest letter demanding East Cambs Council rescind ban on folk festival procession through the market place

Lib Dem councillor Alison Whelan has collated signatures from 15 other councillors in protest at the decision by East Cambs Council to ban the traditional Morris and molly procession (pictured) through the market place to herald the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Chief executive John Hill (right) has been sent the protest. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. But organisers say the parade has been banned this year by 'faceless bureaucrats'. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Mayor Palmer says MoD housing project in Ely ‘back on track’ as Lib Dems say it was ‘responsibility’ to press for higher volume of affordable housing

Back on track, says Mayor James Palmer. East Cambs Council can now go ahead with its original plans for these former MoD homes in Ely after councillors rescinded earlier amendments made by the Lib Dem opposition group. View looking towards MoD homes. Picture; ALAN BROCKLEBANK

Crisis talks to save King’s Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey after Mayor James Palmer’s warning of ‘preposterous’ rise in costs

Fury erupted after the revelation by Mayor James Palmer (top left) over a funding crisis for the King's Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey. MP Steve Barclay (top right) described it as 'shocking news' and FDC leader Chris Boden (above) is holding urgent talks with all parties. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambridgeshire pubs announced as some of the best venues in the UK

16 councillors sign protest letter demanding East Cambs Council rescind ban on folk festival procession through the market place

Lib Dem councillor Alison Whelan has collated signatures from 15 other councillors in protest at the decision by East Cambs Council to ban the traditional Morris and molly procession (pictured) through the market place to herald the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Chief executive John Hill (right) has been sent the protest. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. But organisers say the parade has been banned this year by 'faceless bureaucrats'. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

Housing minister James Brokenshire quashes hopes of appeal for 500 homes at Kennett insisting it is an issue for local people to decide

James Brokenshire, Secretary of State for housing, communities and local government, has refused to intervene in the decision by East Cambs Council to approve 500 homes at Kennett, He argues it must be a local decision. Picture; ARCHANT

Mayor Palmer says MoD housing project in Ely ‘back on track’ as Lib Dems say it was ‘responsibility’ to press for higher volume of affordable housing

Back on track, says Mayor James Palmer. East Cambs Council can now go ahead with its original plans for these former MoD homes in Ely after councillors rescinded earlier amendments made by the Lib Dem opposition group. View looking towards MoD homes. Picture; ALAN BROCKLEBANK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists