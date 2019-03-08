Cambridgeshire pubs announced as some of the best venues in the UK

Two east Cambridgeshire pubs and one from Fenland have today been named as some of the best recommended venues in the UK.

The Pub Guide showcases around 2,000 pubs, inns and taverns across the country, with 550 selected as their 'Pick of the Pubs' as chosen by the AA's expert inspectors.

Those pubs to be shortlisted from the county include: The Anchor Inn at Ely, the White Pheasant in Fordham and the Dog in a Doublet in Thorney.

The three venues make up 10 representatives from Cambridgeshire alone in the AA's best-recommended pubs, which are assessed on food, drink, atmosphere and accommodation.

Despite a decline in pubs in the UK, a record number have been included in the guide since its launch in 1998.

Now in its 21st edition, the guide offers in-depth information on the UK's pub scene by county, from a detailed description to whether a pub is dog-friendly, as well as an insight into each pub's real ale, cider and wine offerings.