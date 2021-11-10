Across Cambridgeshire, thousands will observe Remembrance Day at one of many services taking place in our towns and villages.

Whittlesey remembers - Credit: Helping Whittlesey

Here, with the help of Cambridgeshire County Council, we list many we know about.

Whittlesey remembers - Credit: Helping Whittlesey

And thankyou to Whittlesey and Chatteris for providing the photographs from their own tributes locally.

Whittlesey remembers - Credit: Helping Whittlesey

If you are organising an event not shown in the list, please email the author and we will update and include.

Whittlesey remembers - Credit: Helping Whittlesey

Bassingbourn

A small service will take place at Bassingbourn War Memorial on Thursday 11 November at 11.45am.

Villagers will gather at the War Memorial at the west end of Bassingbourn High Street at 11.45 on Sunday 14 November where our local vicar will lead with prayer followed by reading the names of our Fallen and the laying of wreaths and the last post.

This is followed by a service at the Parish Church.

Burwell

Burwell Parish Council is planning to hold and Act of Remembrance on Sunday 14 November at 2.30 pm at the War Memorial, The Causeway, Burwell.

This is normally followed by a parade by the uniformed groups to St Mary’s Church in the High Street commencing at 3pm.

Chatteris

Chatteris remembers - Credit: Tina Prioir

THURSDAY 11th NOVEMBER 2021

Armistice Day

11:00 Armistice Day Service at the War Memorial

THURSDAY 11th NOVEMBER 2021

RAF Memorial Unveiling.

11:15 New RAF Memorial unveiling at the Memorial

The Parade Marshall (PM) will call all Standard Bearers and honour guard present to attention and give the order:

SUNDAY 14th NOVEMBER

Chatteris remembers - Credit: Tina Prioir



Chatteris Remembrance Parade

14.15: All to muster at the Furrowfields Car Park for the Parade through the Town to the War Memorial

14.35: Parade to commence; the salute taken by Col. Roger Herriot OBE DL

14.45: Wreath laying ceremony. Wreath layers will be called forward by the Parade Marshal - Major Norman Larke BEM

15.00: Remembrance Service Conducted by The Reverend Canon Wendy Thomson Collection taken for the Poppy Appeal

PLEASE NOTE NUMBERS FOR THE CHURCH SERVICE ARE LIMITED TO 125. It is highly possible that you may not be able to participate. Weather permitting, we hope to broadcast the service outside also.

This is a civic event and everyone is welcome to parade, lay a wreath or spectate.

Whittlesey remembers - Credit: Helping Whittlesey





Conington

A remembrance event will take place at the village War Memorial near All Saints Church, Conington on Thursday 11 November at 2.30pm.

Ely

The City of Ely Council has plans for Remembrance events on 11 and 14 November.

The event on the 11 November will be at the war memorial on the Market Place from 10.30 am.

Local dignitaries and organisations will lay wreaths and observe the one-minute silence at 11 am. Members of the public are invited to watch and take part in the two minutes silence.

The event on 14 November will include a parade by local organisations, scout, guide, cubs and rainbow groups to the Cathedral at the Gallery.

There is a service in the Cathedral, where members of the public can attend and laying of the wreaths in the Cathedral is also undertaken.

Following the service, the parade then moves through the High Street to the Market Place and the war memorial.

There is then laying of wreaths on the war memorial and a representative of the RBL gives a speech.

A further two-minute silence is also observed.

Whittlesey remembers - Credit: Helping Whittlesey

Gamlingay

Gamlingay holds a remembrance event on the Sunday nearest the 11th Nov each year attended by local uniformed groups – Scouts/guides etc. It is held at 10.45 at St Mary’s cemetery war memorial. Afterwards there is a service at one of the two churches in the village (in rotation).

Girton

Girton South Cambs War Memorial, St Andrew's Church, Cambridge Road 11/14/2021 10:50 Wreath-laying ceremony followed by service in the church.

Also, Remembrance Day gathering, Thursday 11th November at 10.55am at Girton War Memorial

Great Gidding

A Remembrance Service will take place at St. Michael's Church, Great Gidding on Sunday November 14 starting at 10.45 am.

Great Shelford

A remembrance event takes place at the War Memorial and St Mary the Virgin, Church St on Thursday 11 November at 10.45am.

On Sunday 14 November a Community Remembrance service will be held at St Mary the Virgin, Church St, Great Shelford at 9.30am followed by a service at the village War Memorial from 10.50am including reading the names of the fallen and the silence at 11am.

Haddenham

Haddenham will hold a Remembrance Day service at the war memorial on The Green on Sunday 14th November at 2.30pm.

This will be followed by a service at The Holy Trinity Church at 3pm.

Hemingford Grey

Hemingford Greys church will be holding a short civil service in St James’ at 10am on the 14th November 2021 with time walk to the lychgate in Pound Road to have the 2 minutes silence at 11am and the laying of wreaths. They will provide coffee in the Parish Centre afterwards.

Holme

Holme War Memorial, Church St, Holme 2.45pm 11/14/2021 Act of Remembrance will take place on Sunday 14 November at 2.45pm at the War Memorial, Church St, Holme 3pm

Short service at St Giles Church, Holme.

Huntingdon

A small, low-key service to observe a two-minute silence and to lay wreaths will take place at the Thinking Soldier War Memorial in Huntingdon Market Square on Thursday 11 November at 10.55am.

Kimbolton and Stoneley

St Andrew’s Church War Memorial Thursday 11 November 10.45am -12.15pm. Parade starts at Kimbolton Castle marches to St Andrew’s Church for ceremony at the War Memorial A school CCF parade will take place on Sunday 14 November from 10.45am. Linton

There will be a Service of Remembrance at St Mary’s Church starting at 2.30 on Sunday 14th November, followed by a gathering at the War Memorial in Linton Cemetery.

March

March Town Armistice Parade will take place from Fenland War Memorial to Broad Street on November 11 from 10.30 - 11.30am.

March Remembrance Sunday will then take place on Sunday 14 November from 9 – 11.30am starting from the War Memorial and including a Church Service at St Peter’s Church from 9.50am - 10.30am.

Whittlesey remembers - Credit: Helping Whittlesey





Melbourn

A remembrance parade will take place on Thursday 11 November from the High Street car park to The Cross starting at 10.45am. Near Kimbolton Bicton Industrial Estate - 11/14/2021 9.30am ceremony at the 379TH US Memorial - Bicton Industrial Estate (just outside Kimbolton) at the memorial on the former RAF Kimbolton airfield.

Pidley

A service will be held at All Saints Church, Pidley on Thursday 11 November at 10.45am. Ramsey Remembrance event takes place at the War Memorial in Church Green followed by a service at St Thomas a Becket Church at 2pm on Thursday 11 November.

There will also be a parade in Ramsey on Sunday 14 November 2021 at 2pm organised by Ramsey British Legion.

St Ives

St Ives Town will be holding the annual Remembrance Service and Parade on Sunday 14th November.

The Service begins at 10:30am at the War memorial in Market Hill, followed by a short precession consisting of Military representatives from RAF Wyton, The Mayor, Councillors and other Dignitaries, Cadets, and the Royal British Legion. Stilton

A small service will take place at the junction of Church Street and Church Close on Thursday 11 November at 10.45am.

The British Legion will be present, as well as a small band and a veteran to recite the famous readings.

Tillbrook

The 2 minutes silence and last post will be observed on Thursday 11 November at 10.50am in the churchyard. There will be a remembrance service on Sunday 14 November at 9.30 am with laying the wreath and crosses in the garden of remembrance in the churchyard also observing the 2 minutes silence and the last post.

Whittlesey

In Whittlesey, the parade will be going ahead as normal, but there will be no procession back to the Ivy Leaf after the church service.

Social distancing and masks can be worn if anyone wishes to.

The parade in Whittlesey will leave the Ivy Leaf at 2pm and process to the memorial on Queen Street for a Service of Remembrance, followed by at church service at St Mary’s Church.

If you wish to take part in the parade, please ensure you’re at the Ivy Leaf for 1pm.





Wicken

A Remembrance event will take place at the village War Memorial on 11 November at 10.50am. The Wicken Coronation Band will be in attendance.

Wimblington

Wimblington Remembrance Service, will be held at St Peter’s Church, Wimblington from 10.45am on Sunday, 14th November 2021.

Wisbech

A Remembrance Day service will take place at the War Memorial, York Row, Wisbech on 11 November at 11am.

Yaxley

Remembrance event takes place on Thursday 11 November, with a parade starting at 2.30pm at Yaxley war memorial.

After a short ceremony there the parade will head to St Peters Church for the Remembrance service at 3pm.

After the church service there will be a reception at the Yaxley Branch RBL Social club until 5pm. Anyone who wishes to join the parade and requires any more information can contact Allison Norris 07742 224430