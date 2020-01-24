Advanced search

Cambridgeshire police seize firearm that had been ordered online

PUBLISHED: 10:42 24 January 2020

Cambridgeshire Police's Southern Community Action Team seized this firearm which someone had bought online. They said

Cambridgeshire Police's Southern Community Action Team seized this firearm which someone had bought online. They said "if you do order anything like this online, expect a visit from our officers to discuss your purchase". Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Be careful what you order on the internet was the warning from police who seized a blank firing pistol that had been bought online.

Members of Cambridgeshire Police's Southern Community Action Team recovered the firearm when they paid a visit to a house in Cambridgeshire.

A post on the Facebook page Policing East Cambridgeshire reads: "A friendly reminder from Southern Community Action Team. Just because you can buy something online, it doesn't mean you should.

"We have seized this firearm which clearly should not be in the hands of the public.

"If you do order anything like this online, expect a visit from our officers to discuss your purchase."

The possession of firearms and ammunition in Great Britain is regulated mainly by the Firearms Act 1968.

