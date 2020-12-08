Breaking

Death of Morgan Green of Ely was not murder, say police

Morgan Green, 29, who was found dead at her home in Ely. Her death is no long being treated as murder. Friends have rallied to support her family and to provide for the cost of her funeral. Picture: GoFundMe Archant

Police investigating the death of a woman in Ely a week ago are no longer treating it as a murder.

Morgan Green, 29, was found dead at her home in High Barns, Ely, on the afternoon of December 1.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead said that following a post mortem examination, Morgan’s death is no longer being treated as suspicious.

“However, an investigation into what happened continues.” he said.

Five people were arrested in connection with her death.

A 38-year-old woman, a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, all from Littleport, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation.

Tony Adams, 29, of New Road, Littleport, appeared before Peterborough magistrates’ last week for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was remanded.

A 28-year-old woman, also from Littleport, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released under investigation.

DI Mepstead said: “After a thorough investigation and post mortem results, we are no longer treating this as a murder investigation.

“However, the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are still being investigated.”

Two friends of Morgan have launched a fund-raising appeal to pay funeral costs.

Hollie Maynard and Jade Houlding launched their GoFundMe campaign last Thursday and have so far raised two thirds of their £1,000 target.

One wrote: “I’m not going to go into detail on what’s happened, just know this beautiful young lady was taken too soon.

“I’m doing this so we can give Morgan the best send off and make this difficult time a bit easier for her family.

“Fly high you beautiful girl.”

“She was a friend of mine and I will stick up for her as she is not here to do that,” wrote one woman.

“She has family and friends that adored her. Everyone goes down different paths but I won’t have someone slate her either.”

Another wrote that “her family and friends will be heartbroken”.

One other friend posted: “She was a lovely person but there will always be someone with a bad mouth and it’s nice to see her friends standing her ground as a friend who knew her”.

Others tributes included “RIP babe, you will be missed by lots. You drove us crazy at times but we’ll never forget you xxx”.

Despite efforts from paramedics and medical staff, Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 220 of December 1 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.www.cambs.police.uk/report.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/give-morgan-the-best-send-off