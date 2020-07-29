Video

**Warning - Graphic Content** bloodbath left by hare coursers in Cambridgeshire revealed in shocking video

Trapped: Suspected hare coursers tackled by police at a garage forecourt. A police video released this week shows the distressing cull of hares caused by this illegal activity. Pictures: Policing East Cambridgeshire on Facebook Policing East Cambridgeshire on Facebook

Police have shared a video of the shocking aftermath hare courses left behind in rural Cambridgeshire.

A Honda CR-V was abandoned after police were called to reports of hare courses in Coveney on Saturday July 25. Pictures: Policing East Cambridgeshire. A Honda CR-V was abandoned after police were called to reports of hare courses in Coveney on Saturday July 25. Pictures: Policing East Cambridgeshire.

The clip posted on Twitter shows 10 dead hares lined up next to each other on a field in an undisclosed location in south Cambridgeshire.

The tweet from Cambs Rural Cops said: “This is the reality of coursing, 10 hares killed by one car last night.

“There were at least four other cars in Cambridgeshire sighted by the public” Fences and crops were also damaged

Police in east Cambridgeshire posted photographs on Facebook of a Honda CR-V which had crashed into a ditch after it was seen being driven by hare coursers in Coveney on Saturday.

It had also driven over crops causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Tory candidate for police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston is pledging to fight for tougher sentences for offenders.