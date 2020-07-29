**Warning - Graphic Content** bloodbath left by hare coursers in Cambridgeshire revealed in shocking video
PUBLISHED: 15:34 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 29 July 2020
Policing East Cambridgeshire on Facebook
Police have shared a video of the shocking aftermath hare courses left behind in rural Cambridgeshire.
The clip posted on Twitter shows 10 dead hares lined up next to each other on a field in an undisclosed location in south Cambridgeshire.
The tweet from Cambs Rural Cops said: “This is the reality of coursing, 10 hares killed by one car last night.
“There were at least four other cars in Cambridgeshire sighted by the public” Fences and crops were also damaged
Police in east Cambridgeshire posted photographs on Facebook of a Honda CR-V which had crashed into a ditch after it was seen being driven by hare coursers in Coveney on Saturday.
It had also driven over crops causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.
Tory candidate for police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston is pledging to fight for tougher sentences for offenders.
