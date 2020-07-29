Advanced search

Video

**Warning - Graphic Content** bloodbath left by hare coursers in Cambridgeshire revealed in shocking video

PUBLISHED: 15:34 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 29 July 2020

Trapped: Suspected hare coursers tackled by police at a garage forecourt. A police video released this week shows the distressing cull of hares caused by this illegal activity. Pictures: Policing East Cambridgeshire on Facebook

Trapped: Suspected hare coursers tackled by police at a garage forecourt. A police video released this week shows the distressing cull of hares caused by this illegal activity. Pictures: Policing East Cambridgeshire on Facebook

Policing East Cambridgeshire on Facebook

Police have shared a video of the shocking aftermath hare courses left behind in rural Cambridgeshire.

A Honda CR-V was abandoned after police were called to reports of hare courses in Coveney on Saturday July 25. Pictures: Policing East Cambridgeshire.A Honda CR-V was abandoned after police were called to reports of hare courses in Coveney on Saturday July 25. Pictures: Policing East Cambridgeshire.

The clip posted on Twitter shows 10 dead hares lined up next to each other on a field in an undisclosed location in south Cambridgeshire.

The tweet from Cambs Rural Cops said: “This is the reality of coursing, 10 hares killed by one car last night.

“There were at least four other cars in Cambridgeshire sighted by the public” Fences and crops were also damaged

Police in east Cambridgeshire posted photographs on Facebook of a Honda CR-V which had crashed into a ditch after it was seen being driven by hare coursers in Coveney on Saturday.

It had also driven over crops causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Tory candidate for police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston is pledging to fight for tougher sentences for offenders.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

We lift the lid on council’s secretive move to sell Mepal Outdoor Centre to convert it to a crematorium

The Mepal Outdoor Centre that could be converted to a crematorium.Picture:: Seb Pearce`

Councillors and villagers tell planning inspector they don’t want eight acre field to be used for 70 houses

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Teenage boy arrested over burglaries and vehicle theft

A 16-year-old boy from Ely who was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and the theft of a vehicle has been bailed to return to police on August 19. The arrest was part of a county-wide crackdown to tackle burglary. Picture: POLICE

Man arrested and police seize illegal cigarettes and alcohol at Soham property

East Cambs Police searched a Soham property which has been used to sell illegal alcohol and cigarettes. It was also being used to brew alcohol which was being sold. Pictures: East Cambs Police on Facebook.

Most Read

We lift the lid on council’s secretive move to sell Mepal Outdoor Centre to convert it to a crematorium

The Mepal Outdoor Centre that could be converted to a crematorium.Picture:: Seb Pearce`

Councillors and villagers tell planning inspector they don’t want eight acre field to be used for 70 houses

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Teenage boy arrested over burglaries and vehicle theft

A 16-year-old boy from Ely who was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and the theft of a vehicle has been bailed to return to police on August 19. The arrest was part of a county-wide crackdown to tackle burglary. Picture: POLICE

Man arrested and police seize illegal cigarettes and alcohol at Soham property

East Cambs Police searched a Soham property which has been used to sell illegal alcohol and cigarettes. It was also being used to brew alcohol which was being sold. Pictures: East Cambs Police on Facebook.

Latest from the Ely Standard

**Warning - Graphic Content** bloodbath left by hare coursers in Cambridgeshire revealed in shocking video

Trapped: Suspected hare coursers tackled by police at a garage forecourt. A police video released this week shows the distressing cull of hares caused by this illegal activity. Pictures: Policing East Cambridgeshire on Facebook

Judges meet to choose Ely Hero Awards 2020 finalists

The judging panel of the 2020 Ely Hero Awards met at Poets House to discuss and choose this year’s finalists. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS/FACEBOOK

We lift the lid on council’s secretive move to sell Mepal Outdoor Centre to convert it to a crematorium

The Mepal Outdoor Centre that could be converted to a crematorium.Picture:: Seb Pearce`

HMRC finds £3 million of tobacco inside illegal factory

Tobacco worth £3 million and £12,000 in cash were seized in a raid at an illegal processing factory near Wisbech that was suspected to be under the control of an organised crime gang. Picture: HMRC

Woman convinced cat was caught in illegal trap near Fen railway line receives national backing

Annmarie Watson is convinced her cat Tallulah was caught in an illegal gin trap when she returned home with injuries (right) after going missing for two days. Picture: NATIONAL ANTI-SNARING CAMPAIGN