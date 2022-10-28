News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Busy night ahead for police in seven-hour 'tweetathon'

Daniel Mason

Published: 7:00 AM October 28, 2022
Updated: 7:50 AM October 28, 2022
Cambridgeshire Police call handler in control room

Last October, Cambridgeshire Police’s ‘tweetathon’ found officers answer 130 emergency calls and attend 97 incidents within seven hours. - Credit: Twitter/@CambsCops

A live ‘tweetathon’ which expects to cover dozens of incidents in seven hours hopes to provide a glimpse into the life of frontline policing. 

Cambridgeshire Police will take to their @CambsCops Twitter page today (Friday) when they will post every time an incident comes into their control room. 

The ‘tweetathon’ will mark the force’s third year of recognising International Control Room Week by providing the public with an idea of the calls that police officers deal with. 

Detective Superintendent Michael Branston said: “Friday nights are usually busy.  

“I fully expect our social media followers to be surprised by the volume, but also interested in the different types of demand we deal with each day.” 

Last October, Cambridgeshire Police’s ‘tweetathon’ found officers answer 130 emergency calls and attend 97 incidents within seven hours. 

In September, the force’s demand hub received an average of 422 calls to 999 every day. 

This year’s ‘tweetathon’ takes place between 4-11pm. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

