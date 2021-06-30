East Cambs officer to take on 24-hour cycling challenge for charities
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
An East Cambs police officer is taking on a 24-hour cycling fundraising challenge for two charities.
PC Simon Rampley is aiming to raise £1,000 for Centre33 and Littleport Rangers Football Club where he volunteers as a coach.
And he will take on the full day of cycling on his static bike in his garage at home next month.
Centre33 offers support and counselling for young people, and seen a surge in demand for its services over the last year.
PC Rampley said: “The pandemic has sadly caused children’s mental health to deteriorate.
“That’s why I’m passionate about supporting this local charity which is making such a positive difference to young lives.”
He added: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated and wished me good luck already.
"Any further donations would be hugely appreciated.”
PC Rampley plans to carry out his fundraising effort between 3pm on July 17 and 4pm on July 18.
To donate, visit his JustGiving page.