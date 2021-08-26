Gallery

Published: 12:20 PM August 26, 2021

Cambridgeshire's 19 new police officers are pictured at their passing out ceremony - Credit: POLICE

A former electrician, postman and airline cabin crew member are among Cambridgeshire's 19 new police officers.

The men and women took part in their passing out on Wednesday, bringing the force's total number of new recruits this year to 72.

Seven will now be posted to Cambridge, seven to Peterborough, three to Fenland and two to Huntingdon.

The new recruits were presented to Chief Constable Nick Dean at a ceremony at force HQ.

Friends and family were unable to attend but were able to watch online.

Addressing the recruits, Mr Dean said: “You are now beginning a unique career in policing.

"One which is exciting, varied, ever more complex and challenging but equally a career that presents itself with huge opportunities.

"Opportunities to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

For more information on the new routes into policing visit New routes into policing (cambs.police.uk)

