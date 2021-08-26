Gallery
Electrician, postman and cabin crew member among 19 new Cambs police officers
- Credit: POLICE
A former electrician, postman and airline cabin crew member are among Cambridgeshire's 19 new police officers.
The men and women took part in their passing out on Wednesday, bringing the force's total number of new recruits this year to 72.
Seven will now be posted to Cambridge, seven to Peterborough, three to Fenland and two to Huntingdon.
The new recruits were presented to Chief Constable Nick Dean at a ceremony at force HQ.
Friends and family were unable to attend but were able to watch online.
You may also want to watch:
Addressing the recruits, Mr Dean said: “You are now beginning a unique career in policing.
"One which is exciting, varied, ever more complex and challenging but equally a career that presents itself with huge opportunities.
Most Read
- 1 £450,000 house may come down to allow access to 80 homes
- 2 Frustrations over lack of movement on A10 BP roundabout safety improvements
- 3 When the Red Arrows will fly over Cambridgeshire AGAIN today
- 4 Famous faces visit Ely and March for 'Great Canal Journeys' TV show
- 5 7 of the best places for a roast dinner in Cambridgeshire
- 6 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
- 7 Where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Cambridgeshire today
- 8 Lone cashier held at gunpoint given paid leave and support of employers
- 9 Recreation ground targeted by vandals
- 10 Dealer jailed for running 'Pablo' drugs line for 10 months
"Opportunities to make a real difference to people’s lives.”
For more information on the new routes into policing visit New routes into policing (cambs.police.uk)