Published: 10:46 AM May 19, 2021 Updated: 10:56 AM May 19, 2021

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Darryl Preston, signing the oath - Credit: CAMBS PCC

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s new police and crime commissioner (PCC) Darryl Preston has explained how he spent his first day in office.

After signing an oath (known as the Oath of Acceptance of Office), Darryl met staff at the office of the police and crime commissioner, and chief constable Nick Dean.

Darryl, who lives with his family in Ely, was elected as the county’s new PCC following the elections on May 6.

He takes over from acting PCC, Ray Bisby, who decided not to stand for re-election.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Darryl Preston, signing the oath with Benjamyn Damazer, JP - Credit: CAMBS PCC

On signing the Oath, Darryl said: “I am delighted to have formalised my commitment to represent everyone living and working in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

"I look forward to working with partners to cut crime, support victims and keep all of our communities safe.

“Most importantly, I will listen to the concerns of the residents of our county and support the police to act on those concerns."

As he took up office, he also thanked Ray "for all his hard work in keeping us safe, and wish him well in the future”.

After meeting Darryl, chief constable Nick Dean said: "I would like to pass on my congratulations to Darryl and look forward to working with him.”

Mr Preston has served as both a frontline and neighbourhood police officer for 30 years (10 years in the Metropolitan Police and 20 years in Cambridgeshire).

After retiring from the force, he joined the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners as a senior official where he developed strategic positions.

In this role, he lobbied Government on topics such as serious violence, economic crime and sexual offences legislation.

Darryl signed the Oath in the presence of Benjamyn Damazer, JP.

Newly elected PCCs are required by law to sign the Oath, which sets out publicly their commitment to tackling the role with integrity.

Darryl also adopted the Code of Ethics for policing to - as his office says - "further demonstrate his commitment to carry out his role in accordance with the principles and standards of professional behaviour expected of all those within policing".



