Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Family heirlooms and sentimental jewellery are returned to their rightful owners after a crime gang went on a burglary spree across the east of England

PUBLISHED: 17:36 21 January 2019

Mark Caswell, from Kennett, Cambridgeshire, had his home burgled by the gang in July 2017. It was part of a series in which the gang used a red Audi TT RS. A carriage clock was returned to him.

Mark Caswell, from Kennett, Cambridgeshire, had his home burgled by the gang in July 2017. It was part of a series in which the gang used a red Audi TT RS. A carriage clock was returned to him.

Archant

Detectives have reunited 21 people with their much loved property, including a locket with family photographs inside, following a public appeal about goods stolen by a prolific crime gang.

Karon Jones, from Pakenham, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, was burgled on May 12, 2017. She had jewellery worth about £5,000 stolen, most of which was not recovered. However, she has had a number of items returned, including a locket that her late father gave to her mother on their wedding day and was of high sentimental value. Karon Jones, from Pakenham, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, was burgled on May 12, 2017. She had jewellery worth about £5,000 stolen, most of which was not recovered. However, she has had a number of items returned, including a locket that her late father gave to her mother on their wedding day and was of high sentimental value.

Photographs were released at the start of this month in a bid to reunite the items with their rightful owners.

Around 220 people contacted police and 21 of them have had goods returned, including a treasured locket.

Karon Jones, from Bury St Edmunds, was burgled in May 2017. She had jewellery worth about £5,000 stolen, most of which was not recovered. However, she has had a number of items returned, including a locket that her late father gave to her mother on their wedding day and was of high sentimental value.

Mark Caswell, from Kennett, Cambridgeshire, had his home burgled by the gang in July 2017. It was part of a series of crime in which the gang used a red Audi TT RS.

Karon Jones, from Pakenham, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, was burgled on May 12, 2017. She had jewellery worth about £5,000 stolen, most of which was not recovered. However, she has had a number of items returned, including a locket that her late father gave to her mother on their wedding day and was of high sentimental value. Karon Jones, from Pakenham, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, was burgled on May 12, 2017. She had jewellery worth about £5,000 stolen, most of which was not recovered. However, she has had a number of items returned, including a locket that her late father gave to her mother on their wedding day and was of high sentimental value.

A carriage clock was returned.

They goods only relate to burglaries in Cambridgeshire and surrounding counties between December 9, 2016, and January 9, 2018.

Last month, the gang members were sentenced to a total of 71 years in jail.

They had committed more than 200 burglaries, including nearly 100 in Cambridgeshire, costing victims more than £2 million pounds.

Karon Jones, from Pakenham, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, was burgled on May 12, 2017. She had jewellery worth about £5,000 stolen, most of which was not recovered. However, she has had a number of items returned, including a locket that her late father gave to her mother on their wedding day and was of high sentimental value. Karon Jones, from Pakenham, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, was burgled on May 12, 2017. She had jewellery worth about £5,000 stolen, most of which was not recovered. However, she has had a number of items returned, including a locket that her late father gave to her mother on their wedding day and was of high sentimental value.

Norfolk suffered a similar number of burglaries to Cambridgeshire while other offences took place in Suffolk, Essex and Bedfordshire.

Gang members would mask their faces using balaclavas and smash or force open doors or windows in broad daylight.

They would steal specific items, mainly high-powered BMWs and Audis, firearms, cash and jewellery, all of which they could dispose of through contacts.

Stolen vehicles were put on false plates and left in residential parking areas before being used to commit further crimes.

Most were raids on homes, although commercial premises and ATMs, including several in East Cambs, were also targeted.

• Anyone who believe an item belongs to them should email operationhawkesbury@cambs.pnn.police.uk with their name, date and address of offence, crime number, exhibit number/album-photo ref of property, contact details, including email address, and any receipts/proof of purchase or photographs of items.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT

Tribute to former Ely mayor John Yates, and chairman of Cambridgeshire Acre, who died over the weekend

Cllr John Yates (second left) at the annual Christmas dinner for City of Ely councillors in Decemberl. The event took place at the Riverside Bar and Kitchen. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Holiday lodge operator with a park in Ely collapses into administration

Simon Moir, founder of Dream Lodges that has gone into administration. Picture: FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE

Ely Southern Bypass walkway opens in time to beat the blues on Wednesday January 23

Ely Southern Bypass walkway will be open in time to beat the January blues on Wednesday 23. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL.

Thousands of sharp boxes to be collected from new disposal points in just 17 pharmacies across East Cambridgeshire

Thousands of sharp boxes to be collected from new disposal points in 17 pharmacies in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tribute to former Ely mayor John Yates, and chairman of Cambridgeshire Acre, who died over the weekend

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with a park in Ely collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ely Southern Bypass walkway opens in time to beat the blues on Wednesday January 23

#includeImage($article, 225)

Thousands of sharp boxes to be collected from new disposal points in just 17 pharmacies across East Cambridgeshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT

Tribute to former Ely mayor John Yates, and chairman of Cambridgeshire Acre, who died over the weekend

Cllr John Yates (second left) at the annual Christmas dinner for City of Ely councillors in Decemberl. The event took place at the Riverside Bar and Kitchen. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Major new £600,000 solar farm to be built in Soham to help power 9,000 homes

A major new large scale solar farm in Soham could help power 9,000 houses after £600,000 funding was given the green light. Picture: ARCHANT.

Thousands of sharp boxes to be collected from new disposal points in just 17 pharmacies across East Cambridgeshire

Thousands of sharp boxes to be collected from new disposal points in 17 pharmacies in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ely visitor guide for 2019 shows it is a ‘key tourist destination in the Eastern region’

Copies of Ely’s Visitor Guide for 2019 have arrived at Ely’s Tourist Information Centre. Picture: TRACEY HARDING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists